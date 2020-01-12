Jake Dunlap, 18, a 5-foot-8, 170-pound left-handed shooting forward from Windham, has 6 goals and 8 assists in 24 games with the Janesville (Wisc.) Jets of the North American Hockey League.
Previously, he had scored a goal in a three-game stint with the USHL’s Fargo (N.D.) Force.
His brother, Joseph Dunlap, 20, a 6-foot, 181-pound forward, is still playing with the Force. He has 3 goals and 13 assists with 33 penalty minutes in 28 games. He had the assist on his brother’s Force goal!
Jake will begin playing at UMass in the fall of 2021. Joseph had committed to Holy Cross but decommitted and just announced he will be suiting up for Ohio State this fall.
Joseph played two seasons at New Hampton (2016-18) scoring 38 goals and 48 assists in 70 games. In 69 games at New Hampton, Jake tallied 20 goals and 29 assists.
THIS PERRY AT PREP
There was yet another Perry strutting his stuff at the 45th annual Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Tourney.
St. John’s Prep sophomore Jack Perry of Byfield, the son of Andover great Tim (the second leading scorer in tourney history), scored 14 points and hit the clinching free throws in the White Division title game win over Methuen. He won the Coach’s Award for SJP. Jack’s also a promising quarterback.
MOECKEL SCHOLARSHIP
Frank Kenneally and a couple former teammates established a scholarship in memory of late North Andover basketball star Bill Moeckel. It goes to a deserving Scarlet Knight boy and girl basketball player.
Donations can be done through PayPal or send a check to:
Bill Moeckel Scholarship Fund, JHNYC, 33 Johnson St., North Andover, MA 01845.
Moeckel, who died in 2015, hit one of the biggest shots in NA history, a 16-foot banker to beat Burlington, 57-56, in the 1984 Division 2 North semifinals. That capped a 14-point comeback in the final 5:42.
THE NEXT GENERATION
Longtime NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck’s daughters, senior Annabelle and junior Mallory from the Rivers School, are both committed to BC lacrosse. Dad and his brother Tim starred at BC. Mom, Sarah (Egnaczyk), was an All-American field hockey goalie at BC.
KARMA STRIKES AGAIN
I posted the “Athletes of the Decade” story on The Eagle-Tribune’s Facebook account. Doing the research and the write-ups and digging up all 27 head shots was certainly time-consuming.
I excitedly read the first comment, and from a former local athlete at that. His big take was how could I be so stupid as to put “or” not “of” in the headline on social media. It was correct in the print edition.
Karma ... because I’d be the first one to make a similar petty comment.
BIGTIME JOURNALIST
Andover High grad Marisa Dellatto (AHS ‘14) is carving out quite a journalism career for herself. She’s now writing for the New York Post, the 10th largest circulation newspaper in the country.
She’s from the athletic Andover family with dad, Ralph (‘83); uncle, Dan (‘80); and brother, Nick (‘17), all former Golden Warrior football standouts. Her sister, Talia (‘15), played basketball and lacrosse.
TOURNAMENT TRIBUTES
For several years, the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic basketball tourneys named their divisions after great tourney coaches/administrators Jack Stephenson (North Andover girls), Mimi Hyde (Methuen girls), Bob Licare (North Andover boys) and John Kelleher (Lawrence boys).
That was changed this winter to just the Blue and White divisions. I’d love to see the tourneys go back to the tribute to those tourney legends.
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
