This Greater Lawrence Tech soccer team is a really nice story to tell, one we wouldn’t even imagine telling or applauding if it weren’t for the wrath of COVID-19.
You see, girls are playing with and against boys in a physical, high school sport. That would normally bring out protests.
“It’s not fair!”
“It’s a disgrace!”
And, my personal favorite, “It’s flat-out wrong!”
The Greater Lawrence “boys” soccer team has girls on its roster. Eight of them.
“Thankfully,” said Reggies coach Tom Ringler.
Thankfully? Yes, thankfully.
Ringler only had 18 boys in the entire program when it was announced they could have a season over the two months — late February to mid-April. Five of them were hurt when Greater Lawrence traveled to Whittier last Tuesday.
Having the girls was a blessing, probably saving a potential forfeit.
But this is more than results and saving forfeits at Greater Lawrence Tech. This is about thinking outside-the-box and, well, doing what’s right.
Ringler and his assistants saw the dilemma the girls program was having. Not only was its coach taking a leave of absence due to work commitments, but it didn’t have enough girls to support a team.
“We practice with them, so we know the girls pretty well,” said Ringler. “We went to our athletic director and then talked to other schools about the possibility of our team having girls. Honestly, I thought there might be some pushback from other teams. But there was none.”
Was there apprehension? Absolutely. All the way around.
“I was iffy before we started. I was nervous. All of the girls were nervous,” said Kayle Ortiz, a senior. “I thought they’d judge us, that we weren’t as strong or fast. But it was opposite. They were kind. They were open-minded and played with us. They never judged us.”
Junior Izayah Perez, one of the Reggies' top players, said he had low expectations ... that were wrong.
“I didn’t expect too much out of them,” said Perez. “But then it hit me, ‘These girls pass the ball better than we do. They play the game with more skill.’ It opened my eyes. They added something.”
They’ve added another thing, in particular, that is very noticeable in the bleachers. The girls bring noise.
“When the girls aren’t in the game they are cheering on the sidelines, loudly,” said coach Ringler. “I never noticed it as a coach until I heard the girls cheering. It’s awesome. It’s a different dynamic. They bring positive energy.”
Positive energy is needed. The Reggies are not only 0-4, but they have not scored a goal yet.
They’ve come close, including late in the second half against Whittier, won by the home team 7-0.
A few of the early goals Greater Lawrence allowed were due to lapses on defense, with Reggies falling, having little to do with physical “supremacy.”
“Not scoring is hard to take,” said Brianna Candelario, another senior. “We hadn’t played for 18 months. It was tough being away that long. But we’re communicating better on the field. We’re all getting more comfortable. I guarantee a goal will come soon.”
One person applauding the Greater Lawrence opportunity is Praxedes Perez, mother of Reggies junior Lisette Perez.
Praxedes was in the stands in Haverhill for Tuesday’s game.
“I know she was a little intimidated early on, due to the aggressiveness (of the boys game),” said Praxedes, whose mother was a professional soccer star in the Dominican Republic in the mid-1970s.
“I make sure I’m at every game, just in case,” said mom. “But it would’ve been tough not playing. She’s been playing since she was 8. She loves soccer. And she says her skills have improved playing with the boys. There are no complaints.”
One COVID-19-related rule helped the cause for the new Reggies team. Physical play is limited to shoulder-to-shoulder contact when players are parallel. “Tackling,” a term referring to bumping players for loose/50-50 balls is not allowed.
Another cool thing for this experience was that coach Ringler named three captains, two of whom were senior girls, Ortiz and Candelario.
“I do miss playing with and against girls,” said Ortiz. “But we are very lucky, especially the seniors, getting a chance to play one more season. That would’ve been tough. And our boys have turned out to be great teammates, not afraid to joke around. I think we’re all very glad for this experience.”
Bravo Greater Lawrence and all of their foes for making this happen.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.