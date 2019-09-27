5 non-CBT takeaways from John Henry's press conference

BOSTON — John Henry made waves with his desire to slash salary, but there was more news in ownership's Friday afternoon press conference than that alone.
Here are the five biggest non-luxury-tax takeaways:
1. Strange not to hold earlier presser
Dave Dombrowski was fired 10 months after delivering a World Series, but ownership didn't feel the need to hold a press conference explaining the move. Henry's reasoning yesterday further muddied that.
"It was painful to make a change for me personally, it was painful," Henry said. "But we felt it was the right thing to do. And from my own standpoint, if we were going to have a press conference, I would love to have talked to about the things he brought, what he accomplished for us. You guys all would’ve asked what went wrong, which is your job to do, I understand that.
"It wasn’t so much a case of us, I think, as it was portrayed that we were hiding from you. It’s just that I didn’t see, we didn’t see a utility of going through what the differences were. It was more of a personal thing."
Sure, it's nice in theory, but Henry faced the same questions yesterday. And most still went unanswered.
2. Breakup months in the making?
Though Henry stated a desire to extend Dombrowski following the 2018 World Series, that urge was short-lived.
"Right after the World Series we had preliminary talks about our way forward, and it was clear to me we weren’t on the same page at that point," Henry said. "In fact, he and I talked about it that night, that Sunday evening, I think he disagreed with me about that, that we disagreed. I think, in how we thought we should move forward.”
3. GM search is national
Eddie Romero, Raquel Ferreira, Zack Scott, and Brian O'Halloran are acting general managers, but ownership is prioritizing an external hire.
Chairman Tom Werner believes Red Sox GM is still one of sports' most coveted positions, and Henry pointed to the road ahead.
"This is a challenging offseason," Henry said. "So, to put one of the candidates you keep bringing up in charge and responsible for that, that’s sort of a tough way to start your career as a general manager. So, we are starting the search looking outward."
4. Minors matter
Rebuilding the minor league system will be a focal point for whoever the new general manager is, as the Sox prospects are consistently ranked in the bottom third of baseball.
"We need to have more depth in our minor league system," Werner said. "More people coming up through the system that can be every day baseball players."
5. AC is safe
Henry's briefest answer came when asked if Alex Cora will continue to manage the team, no matter the new general manager.
"Yes," the owner replied.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
