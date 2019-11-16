HAVERHILL — The recipe has been a simple one for Haverhill over its three-game winning streak.
Run the ball.
And, as senior tri-captain Brandon Grundy will let you know, you can’t do that without a good offensive line. That was the story Friday night, as the big boys up front allowed the Haverhill backs to rush for 334 total yards on 43 carries in a 45-28 win over Lexington on the team’s Senior Night.
After seven straight losses to start the season, the Hillies (3-7) have showed great resiliency in ripping off three in a row.
“Our O-line has some swagger,” said the 6-foot-2, 260-pound Grundy. “Coming in, we knew we were going to run heavy, and it worked.”
Two weeks ago in a win over Malden, the Hillies ran for 322 yards on 38 carries (8.5 yards per rush).
Grundy, Maxwell Bourque, Gabriel Cadeus and Jaydahrius Levy — among others — have been instrumental in opening up holes for Jabari Baptiste (23-145, TD), Carlton Campbell (3-87, TD), Disani Houston (6-76, TD) and Aiden Alvarado (4-15, TD).
“They’re just playing as a unit,” said Haverhill coach Tim O’Connor. “They’re gelling. You know, we finally found the right six, seven pieces that are working hard every week and are dedicated and committed to getting better. I’m proud of the kids overall.”
Haverhill received the opening kickoff and marched down the field behind 9 carries and 51 yards from Baptiste. Brady Skafas finished the drive with a 1-yard plunge, then early in the second quarter he connected with Teyshon McGee on a pretty 25-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.
McGee also played well on defense as did Grundy, who had two sacks.
Midway through the second, Campbell took a handoff right up the gut and burst through for an 82-yard scoring scamper that helped the Hillies take a 21-14 lead into the break.
Lexington (2-8) tied the game at 21-21 in the third, but a 3-yard Alvarado touchdown early in the fourth gave the Hillies the lead for good. Baptiste capped his fine day in the non-playoff game with a touchdown to make it 35-21 with just under three minutes left.
The Minutemen scored quickly to bring it back to a one-score game and looked to have recovered the onside kick, but illegal touching gave Haverhill the ball. Moments later, Houston burst up the middle similar to Campbell for his own 61-yard touchdown run.
The Hillies are now off until Thanksgiving when they host Lowell (10 a.m.).
“Coming in, we had a goal to go 4-0 in the back half of the year and we’re 75% there,” said Grundy. “We’re definitely going to keep running the ball, and it’s been working so we’re going to keep doing it.
“We’re going to keep pounding.”
