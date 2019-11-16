BEDFORD — Pentucket made short work of Bedford, beating the Buccaneers, 42-19, in a non-playoff game. Quarterback Peter Cleary threw for four touchdown passes and Keegan O’Keefe accounted for four total scores.
The Sachems took an early lead after Cleary found Jake Etter for a 14-yard touchdown, Etter’s 10th touchdown reception of the season. Bedford tied it with a 62-yard touchdown bomb shortly afterwards, but the Sachems answered immediately with a 52-yard touchdown run by O’Keefe to make it 14-7 at the end of the first.
Bedford quarterback Gregory Cormier scored on a 4-yard touchdown run, but the Sachems stopped the two-point conversion to maintain a slim 14-13 lead. That’s as close as the Bucs got, as Cleary answered with a 63-yard bomb to Etter and then a 30-yard touchdown to O’Keefe to make it 28-13 at halftime.
O’Keefe added an 11-yard rushing score in the third quarter, and then one more touchdown reception from Cleary in the fourth before Bedford scored a late touchdown to wrap things up.
Pentucket was the No. 1 seed and Bedford No. 2 but both were upset in the tourney.
Pentucket is now 8-2 and will look ahead to Thanksgiving Day at Triton.
Bedford dropped to 8-2.
