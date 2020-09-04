One of the region’s most dominant arms has chosen his Division 1 college baseball home.
North Andover High senior ace pitcher Brendan Holland will play his college baseball at UMass Lowell, he announced last week.
“I’m super excited to be committed to UMass Lowell,” said Holland. “They have a great baseball program and the facilities are amazing. They’re a highly competitive Division 1 program, and looking at their schedule in years past, they’ve traveled across the country and played some of the best teams in the country. It’s a great fit for me and what I was looking for in a college.”
North Andover coach Todd Dulin agrees his Eagle-Tribune All-Star ace should click perfectly with the River Hawks.
“I think he will do extremely well there,” said Dulin. “I know (UMass Lowell head coach) Ken Harring is very excited to have him. I think he will be a great fit.”
UMass Lowell plays in the Division 1 America East Conference. The River Hawks were 20-36 in 2019 and 4-11 this spring, including three losses to powerhouse LSU, before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Holland, a 6-foot-3 lefty who features a four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball, circle change-up, and curveball, is confident he has what it takes to compete against top college competition.
“From what I’ve heard, coach Harring is tough on his guys, pushing them to their best, and looks for strong willed players,” he said. “I like having a coach like that. Pitching wise, they look for pitchers who are efficient and are able to get quick innings.
“I believe my best strengths are my calm demeanor on the mound and the ability to pitch efficiently. Everything else just comes naturally if I can control those two things.”
Holland’s decision comes during an unprecedented time in college recruiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a sophomore in 2019, Holland opened eyes by delivering a 5-0 record with a 1.13 ERA, 23 strikeouts and just eight walks in 38 innings. He did not allow a run in 14 innings during the postseason, including six shutout innings in the Super 8 title game win over St. John’s Prep.
But Holland couldn’t add to that success this spring, as his junior high school season was cancelled by the coronavirus.
“It was very difficult,” he said. “I’m sure every athlete that had to go through the recruiting process this summer had the same experience. We really couldn’t talk to Division 1 or 2 coaches for the longest time and could never go out and meet coaches or see campuses.
“It felt like I wasn’t getting looked at. The only people who could talk to colleges were my high school and AAU coaches. They did an amazing job advocating for me and I am very grateful for all they did. I am so relieved that the process is done. I no longer have to worry about college and if I can play baseball. Most students still have to go through the whole process.”
While he initially envisioned playing college baseball in another part of the country, Holland couldn’t pass up UMass Lowell. It didn’t matter that the River Hawks’ LeLacheur Park — also home of the Lowell Spinners, a single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox — is just a 14-minute drive from North Andover High.
“From the beginning, I always wanted to go away from home and experience new places,” he said. “But I wasn’t opposed to staying close to home if I could go to a great college. UMass Lowell travels across the country, which certainly makes up for being close to home. And my parents can come and watch home games, which is a plus for them. And they play at the amazing LeLacheur Park.”
After pitching for North Andover in the Essex County League this summer, Holland now hopes to return to the mound with a bang for North Andover High in the spring.
“I want to be better than my sophomore season,” he said. “More strikeouts, more innings pitched, a lower ERA and a higher pitch velocity. I will appreciate my senior season way more (after COVID-19). I will only play three years of high school baseball, and it’s something you can’t get back.”
LOCAL RIVER HAWKS
Two local athletes played for UMass Lowell baseball — where North Andover’s Brendan Holland is headed — in 2020 before the season was cancelled.
Graduate student and former Windham standout Jeffrey Peterson allowed one run in four innings pitched. Ex-Pinkerton ace John Polichetti, a redshirt junior, pitched two shutout innings.
