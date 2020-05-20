JACK MORIN, catcher
Future plans: Roger Williams (Baseball)
Coach Todd Dulin: “Jack has been the starting catcher since his freshman year. He will be playing baseball at Roger Williams. Jack is one of the all-time great leaders in the history of NAHS baseball. He called 99% of the pitches last year. He loves to practice and loves to play. He is a tough competitor.”
JACKSON BERBERICH, Second base
Future plans: St. Louis University
Coach Todd Dulin: “Jackson probably has the best glove in the entire program, and he is willing to play anywhere to help the team win. Last year he started at 3b, SS, and 2b, and this year he would have been the starting second baseman.”
ERIC WHITEHEAD, DH/P
Future plans: Wheaton College
Coach Todd Dulin: “Eric will be playing baseball at Wheaton College next year. He came up huge last year in the playoffs. He had some of the biggest hits in the history of the high school.”
BRIAN VAZZA, Outfield
Future plans: Clemson University
Coach Todd Dulin: “Brian was our fourth outfielder last year and would have been a starter this year. He is an outstanding defensive outfielder that can cover a lot of ground. Brian is a hard worker on the field.”
DYLAN CAPORALE, Pitcher
Future plans: Undecided
Coach Todd Dulin: “Dylan will be pitching in college next year. He has a couple of options, but has not chosen a college yet. He was our number one relief pitcher last year and he came up big in the playoffs against the defending champs.”
PETER RADULSKI, Pitcher
Future plans: Clemson University
Coach Todd Dulin: “Peter was an excellent leader and great teammate as he always set the right example giving max effort and positive energy. He was going to be one of our relievers this year.”
WILL FITZGIBBONS, Infield/Outfield
Future plans: UMass Amherst
Coach Todd Dulin: “Will was a utility guy willing to play any position. He was also a great pinch-runner. He was a great teammate with a quick wit ... one of the funniest kids I have ever coached. He always kept the bench loose and laughing.”
JOHN LYNCH, Pitcher
Future plans: Stonehill
Coach Todd Dulin: “Lynch could pound the strike zone. He was going to be one of the relievers this year. He is also a great teammate and contributor in practice. John threw a lot in practice last year to get us ready for the playoffs.”
