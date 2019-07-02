North Andover Booster Club excited for another 4th of July race

When the kids start running at the North Andover 4th of July Road Race, one participant might stick out.
As the 8 a.m. race kicks off, Boston Bruins great Ray Bourque will be leading the kids on the 0.6-mile run around the North Andover town common.
The former Bruin, appearing on behalf of the Bourque Family Foundation, will help start the race. The annual race was put together by the North Andover Booster Club, which is overseeing the event for the second year, president Sean Daley said.
With 7News reporter, North Andover’s own Steve Cooper, emceeing the event, Daley expects around 800 participants overall — similar to last year’s edition — with the kids race beginning the day and the main event starting at 8:30 a.m.
Last year’s male winner was Chelmsford’s Ruben Sanca (15:22.97), who competed for Cape Verde in the 2012 Olympics. The female winner was Haverhill’s Jackie Solimine (18:24.12), who won it for the second straight year.
The event raises funds for the Booster Club to do things like offset the prices of registration for people that can’t afford it. Last year, the North Andover Middle School gym floor was replaced, while the boosters also spearheaded the project for a new scoreboard at the high school, Daley said.
The boosters also give about $8,000 in scholarships to graduating North Andover seniors, thanks to events like the race.
Once Bourque gets the kids started on Thursday, Daley expects the event will be a hit once again.
“The weather looks outstanding and it’s a great day to bring the community together,” Daley said. “We’re hoping it’ll be a success. We’re just trying to raise money to benefit the kids in town.”
