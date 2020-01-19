North Andover boys and girls repeat as champs

For the second straight winter, the North Andover boys and girls ruled the MSTCA Division 2 Relays.
The Scarlet Knight girls trailed by two points with two events left, then delivered victories in the high jump and 4x400 relay to emerge as champions with 56 points, well ahead of No. 2 Natick (38 points). It was their fifth relay title in seven years.
“What a way to finish a meet!” said North Andover girls coach Rick DelleChiaie. “It was a very closely-contested meet for the first eight events. We were battling, then pulled away. Relays is always one of the crown jewels of our season.”
The North Andover boys were sparked by wins in the 50-yard dash and 50-yard hurdles to repeat as champs with 60 points, outdistancing No. 2 Central Catholic (45 points). It was their fifth title in six years.
“This is our program’s favorite meet of the year,” said Knights boys coach Steve Nugent. “We get to bring over 50 boys to Boston and go after a state championship. This meet is something we have built our program on.”
The Scarlet Knight girls were led by their jumpers The long jump relay of Emma Martin, Ava Nassar and Nadine Abdat won with a combined distance of 48-8. The high jump relay of Sarah Lavery, Ally Antonelli and Emma Martin also leapt to gold with a school-record 15-4.
Adding the Scarlet Knights’ other girls win was the 4x400 relay of Katie Sullivan, Ainsley Dion, Kelcey Dion and Courtney Dalke (4:09.71). The two Dions also ran on the 4x800 that was second (9:38.70).
“Relays, the MVC Meet and the state meet are what we focus on,” said DelleChiaie. “This was the first of those big meets, and it is very nice to earn a win.”
For the North Andover boys, the 50-yard dash relay of Sebastian Vente, Angel Gonzalez, Paul Fernandez and Peter Martel won in 22.87. The 50-yard hurdles relay of Alex Niejadlik, Tyler Bussell, Connor McGarry and Lamond Cross also took first, with a winning time of 27.22.
Also adding a win was the 4x400 team of Jack Chace, Andrew Howard, Will Gossman and Matt Chicko (3:29.29). Vente, Gossman, Chace and Chicko also teamed to place third in the sprint medley (3:41.52).
“Going into the last event, we had a 10-point lead, so all we had to do was earn one point and we knew we had the title,” said Nugent. “However, our 400 runners had something else in mind. The A team went out and won the event, while our B team came in 6th. They really left an exclamation point on the day.”
CENTRAL CATHOLIC SHINES
The Central Catholic boys placed an impressive second, earning a pair of victories.
The shot put relay of Uyi Osayimwen (44-6), Brendan Cesati (42-2) and Matthew Grella (40-8) won with a combined throw of 127-4.
The high jump relay of Dom Tritto, Jeyis Gomez and Evan Mills each hit 6-0, giving the Raiders gold with a school-record combined 18-0. Tritto and Mills also joined James Sorenson to place second in the long jump relay (59-8).
“Our high jumpers breaking our school record was a real highlight,” said Central boys coach Mike Leal. “And our shot putters showed some impressive depth.”
The Central Catholic girls finished fourth as a team with 35 points.
The shot put relay matched the boys win, with the team of Emily DeMinico, Kaitlyn Sawyer and Katherine DeSimone earning gold with a 93-6.
Defending Eagle-Tribune outdoor track MVP Katharine Duren joined Carla Bouchrouche, Brooke Jankowski and Janessa Duren to take second in the 50 hurdles (30.24) and Kaleigh Lane, Victoria Moa and Faith Lee to earn runner-up in the 4x200 (1:47.19).
“Overall the girls gave a lot of effort today and always walk in with the goal to set personal bests and show that they are a force in Division 2 and can go neck and neck with any team,” said coach Shawn Dumas. “The girls will continue to push.”
MSTCA Boys Div. 2 Relays
Top team scores (18 teams scored): 1. North Andover 60, 2. Central Catholic 45, 3. Woburn 33, 4. Wellesley 28, 5. Mansfield 21
Area top-6 placers:
50 yard hurdles: 1. North Andover (Alex Niejadlik, Tyler Bussell, Connor McGarry, Lamond Cross) 27.223. Central Catholic A (Nate Hebert, Aiden Charles, Shane McInnis, James Sorenson) 27.46; 6. Central Catholic B (Ethan Wagner, John Apitz, Jeyis Gomez, Andrew Lesofsky) 29.49; 50 dash: 1. North Andover A (Sebastian Vente, Angel Gonzalez, Paul Fernandez, Peter Martel) 22.87, 6. North Andover B (Will Servino, Grant Willoe, Daniel Agbor, Chandler Kinsey) 23.46;
4x200: 2. North Andover (Martel, Gonzalez, Vente, Fernandez) 1:33.38; Sprint Medley: 3. North Andover (Vente, Will Gossman, Jack Chace, Matt Chicko) 3:41.52, 4. Central Catholic (Dom Tritto, Kaiden Nobrega, Matthew Giannasca, James Pothier) 3:41.61; 4x800: 2. North Andover (Jack Determan, Leniel Vequilla, Chris Brady, Jett Stad) 8:20.54;
SP: 1. Central Catholic (Uyi Osayimwen, Brendan Cesati, Matthew Grella) 127-4; 4. North Andover (Peter DiBiase, Mason Semaniuk, Berk Uluoglu) 121-4.25; HJ: 1. Central Catholic (Tritto, Jeyis Gomez, Evan Mills) 18-0; 5. North Andover (Matt Palmisano, Nathan Jacques, Bussell) 16-7.5; LJ: 2. Central Catholic (James Sorenson, Tritto, Mills) 19-2; 4x400: 1. North Andover A (Chace, Andrew Howard, Will Gossman, Chicko) 3:29.29, 3. Central Catholic (James Pothier, Kaiden Nobrega, James Sorenson, Evan Mills) 3:33.60; 6. North Andover B (Determan, Veguilla, Owen Phelan, Stad) 3:37.89
MSTCA Girls Div. 2 Relays
Top team scores (18 teams scored): 1. North Andover 54, 2. Natick 38, 3. Wellesley 36, 4. Central Catholic 35, 5. Belmont 21
Area top-6 placers:
50 yard dash: 5. North Andover (Angie Coa, Anna Rozzi, Ella Slayton, Ava Nassar) 26.06; 4x50 shuttle hurdles: 2. Central Catholic (Katharine Duren, Carla Bouchrouche, Brooke Jankowski, Janessa Duren) 30.24; 2-Mile: ; 300: ; 600: ; Sprint Medley: 3. North Andover (Ashley Yonchak, Ella Slayton, Katie Sullivan, Dalke) 4:23.10; LJ: 1. North Andover (Emma Martin, Ava Nassar, Nadine Abdat) 48-8, 5. Central Catholic (Duren, Victoria Moda, Kaleigh Lane) 44-1.5;
SP: 1. Central Catholic (Emily DeMinico, Kaitlyn Sawyer, Katherine DeSimone) 93-6; 2. North Andover (Emily Grant, Molly Savory, Karina Yankowsky) 90-8; HJ: 1. North Andover (Sarah Lavery, Ally Antonelli, Emma Martin) 15-4 ; 4x200: 2. Central Catholic (Lane, Duren, Moda, Faith Lee) 1:47.19;
4x400: 1. North Andover (Katie Sullivan, Ainsley Dion, Kelcey Dion, Courtney Dalke) 4:09.71, 3. Central Catholic (Carla Bouchrouche, Lizzie Dankert, Ciera Licare, Kaleigh Lane) 4:11.19; 4x800: 2. North Andover (Ainsley Dion, Abby Mastromonaco, Aisling Callahan, Kelcey Dion) 9:38.70, 6. Central Catholic (Kelsey Seamans, Addie Jaromin, Sophia Beland, Kaitryn Hinchey) 10:17.28
