The weather may have been cold and miserable, but for the North Andover boys and girls track teams, Sunday were nothing short of perfection, hosting the MSTCA Division 2 Relays.
First, the Scarlet Knight boys rolled to the championship with a whopping 124 points, well ahead of No. 2 Central Catholic (48 points). It was their fourth crown since 2013.
“This was one of those days that you dream about,” said coach Steve Nugent. “It’s hard to put into words how well the team performed. I’m just blown away. It was amazing what I witnessed.”
Then, the North Andover girls followed with a convincing championship with 102 points, besting Hingham (74) and Central Catholic (58).
“We had never won a team spring relays title,” said Knights coach Rick DelleChiaie. “So the team knew we had the chance to make history today, and they did it. The whole team, especially the seniors, wanted this, and it was so sweet.”
The North Andover boys won eight events, and scored in all 14.
The Knights swept the throwing events, led by Mason Semaniuk and Peter DiBiase on the shot put (130-8) and discus (350-9) relays.
Will Gossman anchored the javelin relay (427-7) while also running on the winning 4x200 (1:31.89) and 4x400 (3:25.59). Peter Martel ran the anchor on both of those relays, plus the winning 4x100 (44.53).
Tyler Bussell led the winning shuttle hurdles and was a member of the second place long jump and high jump relays. The final win was in the 4x1600.
For the girls, Ava Nassar anchored the winning 4x100 (52.14) and 4x200 (1:50.65).
“We were third place in the 4x100 going into the last leg,” said DelleChiaie. “Ava ran an amazing leg. Then, in the 200, she held off (Central Catholic All-Scholastic) Kat Duren. It was neck-a-neck, and she held her off the whole way.”
Jenna Bard led the winning shot put (95-4) and javelin (231-63) relays as well as the discus that was second. Ally Antonelli paced the winning high jump relay (14-1.25).
Leyla Kvaternik, Gabby Harty and Aisling Callahan all ran on the winning 4x1600 (22:44.66 ) and distance medley (14:34.64) while Olivia Siwicki helped lead the winning shuttle hurdles (1:10.07).
“The weather was bad, but North Andover came out and did what we needed them to do,” said Nugent. “Relays test the depth of your program, and our team performed so well.”
CENTRAL STANDOUTS
The Central Catholic boys were led by the winning high jump relay (17-0.75) of Dom Tritto, Jeyis Gomez and Aden Pemble. The sprint medley (3:52.34) of Justice Mcgrail, Michael Apitz, Matt Giannasca and Patrick Walsh was second.
“The boys dealt with some adversity early in the meet, but I’m proud of the way they rallied to finish second.” said coach Mike Leal.
For the Raider girls, Adrianna Niles led the winning discus (235-10) relay, while helping the shot put take second and javelin fourth.
Record-setting Kat Duren was a member of the winning long jump (46-18.75) and 4x100 shuttle hurdles (1:07.42).
MSTCA DIVISION 2 BOYS RELAYS
Top team scores (15 teams): 1. 1. North Andover 124, 2. Central Catholic 48, 3. Hopkinton 37, 4. Marshfield 34, 5. King Philip 31, 5. North Attleboro, 31
Area top-6 placers:
Shot put: 1. North Andover (Mason Semaniuk, Peter DiBiase, Nate Williams) 130-8; 3. Central Catholic (Uyi Osayimwen, Phillip Kirby, Ryan Hebert) 121-7.25; Discus: 1. North Andover (Nate Jacques, Mason Semaniuk, Peter DiBiase) 350-9; Central Catholic (Anthony Bilodeau, Jack Sullivan, Ryan Hebert) 291-01; Javelin: 1. North Andover (Will Gossman, Matthew Wessel, Brendan Donnelly) 427-7; 5. Central Catholic (Joseph Haroutunian, Thomas Nader, Nick Valerio) 308-3;
Long jump: 2. North Andover (Matthew Palmisano, Tyler Bussell, Nate Dussault) 58-4.5; Triple jump: 3. North Andover (Zack Traficante, Logan Murray, Cole Brimmer) 108-4; High jump: 1. Central Catholic (Dom Tritto, Jeyis Gomez, Aden Pemble) 17-0.75, 2. North Andover (Matthew Palmisano, Tyler Bussell, Zack Traficante) 16-7; 4x1600: 1. North Andover (Ryan Connolly, Ronan McGarry, Camden Reiland, Jack Determan) 19:12.86;
4x110 shuttle hurdles: 1. North Andover (Zack Traficante, Alex Niejadlik, Connor McGarry, Tyler Bussell) 1:06.62, 3. Central Catholic (Aiden Charles, Aden Pemble, Jahaziel Polanco, John Apitz) 1:12.00; 4x100: 1. North Andover (Wyatt Sanchez, Andrew Howard, Matthew Palmisano, Peter Martel) 44.53; 1600 SMR: 2. Central Catholic (Justice Mcgrail, Michael Apitz, Matt Giannasca, Patrick Walsh) 3:44.00, 3. North Andover ‘A’ (Aiden Barnett, Jeremy Carriere, Leniel Veguilla, Cole Giles) 4:00.85, 5. North Andover ‘B’ 4:07.29; 4x800: 2. North Andover ‘A’ (Ryan Connolly, Andrey Sorokin, Jack Bicksler, Camden Reiland) 8:44.59, 6. North Andover ‘B’ 9:22.21;
4x200: 1. North Andover (Connor McGarry, Andrew Howard, Will Gossman, Peter Martel) 1:31.50; 3. Central Catholic (Thomas Grimes, Michael Sullivan, Ethan Pater, Aden Pemble) 1:36.93; Distance Medley Relay: 2. North Andover (Matthew McDevitt, Matthew Kutz, Ronan McGarry, Jack Determan) 11:14.67; 4x400: 1. North Andover (Owen Phelan, Andrew Howard, Will Gossman, Peter Martel) 3:25.59
MSTCA DIVISION 2 GIRLS RELAYS
Top team scores (12 teams): 1. North Andover 102, 2. Hingham 74, 3. Central Catholic 58, 4. Marshfield 36, 5. Reading 30
Area top-6 placers:
Shot put: 1. North Andover (Jenna Bard, Courtney O’Neil, Seina DeSalvo) 95-3, 2. Central Catholic (Adrianna Niles, Kelsey Perez, Caitlyn Scharneck) 89-9.75; Discus: 1. Central Catholic (Elizabeth Welch, Scharneck, A. Niles) 235-10; 3. North Andover (Ainsley Chittick, Bard, O’Neil) 208-43; Javelin: 1. North Andover (Bard, Karina Yankowsky, Sam Bernat) 231-63, 4. Central Catholic (Niles, Sydney Moda, Sofia Schwarz) 201-3; Long jump: 1. Central Catholic (Kat Duren, Katrina Souter, Zoe Grammas) 46-18.75; 2. North Andover (Ava Nassar, Mia Muse, Nevada Fahey) 46-7-75; Triple jump: 5. North Andover (Ally Antonelli, Brenna O’Brien, Fahey) 90-41, 6. Central Catholic (Katrina Souter, Janessa Duren, Anya Neira) 85-7; High jump: 1. North Andover (Gwen Bruton, Antonelli, Nadine Abdat) 14-1.25;
4x100 shuttle hurdles: 1. Central Catholic (K. Duren, J. Duren, R. Lembo, M. Naroian) 1:07.42, 5. North Andover (Casey Goland, Sydney Schwalm, Lauren Costanzo, Olivia Siwicki) 1:10.07; 4x100 meters: 1. North Andover (Muse, Ceci Ginsburg, Shelby Nassar, A. Nassar) 52.14, 5. Central Catholic (K. Reagan, K. Ciesielski, L. Sheppard, F. Lee) 53.77;
4x1600: 1. North Andover (Rose Gordon, Leyla Kvaternik, Gabby Harty, Aisling Callahan) 22:44.66; 4x200: 1. North Andover (Muse, Ella Slayton, S. Nassar, A. Nassar) 1:50.65, 2. Central Catholic (K. Ciesielski, V Perrier, K. Duren, F. Lee) 1:50.68; 4x400: 3. North Andover (Katie Wojcik, Siwicki, Courtney Dalke, Abby Mastromonaco) 4:18.55, 4. Central Catholic (Ciesielski, J. Duren, F. Lee, C. Scharneck) 4:21.65; 4x800: 2. North Andover ‘A’ (Erica Wojcik, Catherine Roche, Mastromonaco, Hanna Martin) 10:14.65, 5. North Andover ‘B’ 10:20.00; Distance Medley: 1. North Andover (Harty, Charlotte Martel, Kvaternik, Callahan) 13:07.96, 6. Central Catholic 14:34.64
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.