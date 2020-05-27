CHRIS BRADY, Distance
Future Plans: UMass Amherst, economics
Coach Steve Nugent: “Chris is a three-sport captain (cross country, indoor track, outdoor track). He has a great sense of humor and has a work ethic like no other. He ran on the second-place 4x800 at Division 2 state relays.”
MATT CHICKO, Sprints/800/Hurdles
Future Plans: Bentley University, finance/track
Coach Steve Nugent: “Matt was a three-sport captain (football, indoor track, outdoor track). He is a gutsy competitor who has better range than any other athlete I have ever coached (running competitively from the 200 meters to 800 meters). He holds the 600 meter school record.”
ANGEL GONZALEZ, 100/200
Future Plans: Franklin Pierce, track
Coach Steve Nugent: “Angel transferred to North Andover High after his sophomore year and became a great leader and one of our top sprinters. He qualified for Nationals this year with our 4x200 meter relay.”
LUCAS SCIAUDONE, 800/Pole Vault
Future Plans: Boston College, environmental geosciences
Coach Steve Nugent: “Lucas was a captain of the soccer team and our outdoor track team. He was a very versatile athlete who added pole vault and multi-events to the areas where he contributed to our team’s success.”
JETT STAD, Distance
Future Plans: Purdue University, biomedical engineering
Coach Steve Nugent: “Jett was a three-sport captain (cross country, indoor track, outdoor track). He anchored our 4x800 team to a national qualifying time with a sub-2 minute split. He holds the 800 meter school record for indoor track.”
SEBASTIAN VENTE, Sprints
Future Plans: Endicott College, sports management
Coach Steve Nugent: “Sebastian moved to North Andover from Michigan early in high school. He was a member of our football team. He ran on our school-record 4x100 relay team last year and qualified for Nationals this year with our 4x200 meter relay.”
