ANDOVER — What a couple of months it’s been for baseball in North Andover.
The high school program won the Super 8 state championship, a local kid was taken by the Red Sox in the 11th round of the MLB Draft, and, after this weekend’s Little League sectional championship, it looks like the town will continue to pump out ballplayers for the foreseeable future.
The rich are getting richer, folks.
Sure, Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Woburn in the Section 4 Little League championship game will sting for a while. But anyone who watched this year’s North Andover Little Leaguers saw the bright future ahead.
And, even if these 12-year-olds elect to not wear the Knights’ Scarlet when they get to high school, their talent will continue to represent where they came from.
Yes, even in defeat, Sunday night was still a celebration. It strengthened a point that was brought up after the Knights were crowned the best high school team in the state this spring.
North Andover is a baseball town.
“I told them before the game that my goal at the beginning of the season was to teach them to be passionate about the game,” said coach Brian Trundy.
“I wanted them to learn the game and absolutely have some fun. If anything, they won (District 14) which is an accomplishment, and they made it to the finals of the Sectionals. So, I’m pretty sure they love the game at this point.
“My goal is to always make them come back next year. So I think this group of guys will probably be coming back to play some more baseball.”
A win on Sunday would have made this North Andover Little League team the first ever to qualify for the state tournament.
And things certainly looked good for the District 14 champs right out of the gate.
Power-hitting Robert Brown showed off his power arm and tossed four solid innings while allowing just two hits with six strikeouts. His team gave him a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when leadoff hitter Jake Jackson (2 for 3) scored on a throwing error and then Brown himself scored on a wild pitch.
But Woburn struck back with two runs in the top of the third thanks to a Brady MacCutcheon two-run single, then took the lead for good in the fifth on a Matthew Toland sacrifice fly. Starting pitcher Luke Yorba tossed five strong innings for the District 13 champs, striking out seven.
North Andover got a runner on with one out in the bottom of the sixth, but a double-play ended the game.
Josean Rios and catcher Dylan Lawrence each had a pair of hits, and relief pitcher Gabe Polonsky pitched a clean sixth to make sure it remained a one-run game heading into North Andover’s final at-bats.
“It’s just been little boys focused on having fun with each other and coming out and competing,” said Trundy. “That’s what they’ve been doing in practices, that’s what they’ve been doing in games.
“I was telling my coaches, usually I have to find a moment in the first two to three practices of the summer where I have to light them up a little bit, refocus them to get them engaged.
“But I haven’t had that moment. I haven’t had to coach energy, I haven’t had to coach effort, so that’s a perfect mix for a coach.”
Woburn advances to next week’s four-team state championship, where the winner will advance to New England’s.
North Andover was on the doorstep of making it the farthest of any team in program history, but that doesn’t diminish what they were able to accomplish this summer — or the bigger picture of baseball in town.
Was the next Sebastian Keane on the field yesterday? Perhaps not.
But it’s been a picturesque two-month period of baseball in North Andover, and these kids will certainly be ready to continue to town’s torrid run of success whenever they put on their gloves next.
Woburn 3, North Andover 2
Woburn (3): Devin Farren 2b 4-1-0, Luke Yorba p 1-1-0, Jack Lee ss 2-1-2, Brady MacCutcheon cf/p 2-0-1, Matthew Toland 2-0-0, Dillon Dooley 2-0-0, Jared Simpson ph 1-0-0, Daniel Pratt lf 2-0-0, Finn Murphy ph 1-0-0, Anthony Ciasullo 2-0-1, Jack McEleney ph 1-0-0. Totals 22-3-4
North Andover (2): Jake Jackson 1b 3-1-2, Jeffrey LaVolpicelo ss 3-0-0, Josean Rios rf 3-0-2, Robert Brown p/3b 2-1-0, Cole Mullen 3b/p 2-0-1, Trevor Hunter ph 2-0-0, Ben Iglesias 2b 2-0-0, Ryan Trundy ph 1-0-0, Dylan Lawrence c 2-0-2, Nick Ottoviani ph 0-0-0-, Brendan Burke lf 2-0-0, Gabe Polonsky ph/p 0-0-0, Adam Ferry cf 1-0-0. Totals 23-2-7
RBI: W — MacCutcheon 2, Toland; NA — None
WP: Yorba; LP: Mullen
Woburn: 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 3
North Andover: 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
