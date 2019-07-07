North Andover district team players

Coach Brian Trundy on North Andover district players:
Robert Brown, 1B/3B/P: Dangerous cleanup hitter with impressive power. Top of the rotation pitcher with good velocity and throws downhill.
Brendan Burke, OF/P: Speedy and aggressive OF who is willing to lay out for any catchable ball. Scrappy hitter and a nuisance on the base paths.
Adam Ferry, OF: Speedster with great instincts. Great base runner and outfielder with great range who battles at the plate.
Trevor Hunter, 2B/SS: Middle infielder with great hands and nose for the ball. Great athlete with speed and ability to take an extra base.
Ben Iglesias, 2B/OF: Quick hands in both the field and at the plate. Very smart and aggressive base runner with lightning speed.
Jake Jackson, 1B/OF/P: Leadoff hitter with power and ability to go opposite field. Crafty left handed pitcher who can play OF and 1B.
Jeff LaVolpicelo, SS/2B/P: SS and top of the order hitter who always hits for average and finds a way to get on base and score. Very good all-around player with high baseball IQ.
Dylan Lawrence, C/OF/P: Tough, smart catcher with great feel for the game. Disciplined hitter with excellent instincts on the base paths.
Cole Mullen, 3B/SS/P: Great pitcher with elite velocity and ability to keep hitters off balance. Middle of the order hitter with dangerous power.
Nick Ottaviani, C/3B/P: Left handed power hitter. Versatile fielder is a catcher, corner infielder and pitcher. Brings energy to the team.
Gabe Polonsky, 3B/P: Excellent baseball player who does everything well. Very effective pitcher who does not get rattled by the situation.
Josean Rios, OF: Physically gifted athlete with speed, power, and a rifle arm. Hits 3rd in the order and covers a lot of ground in RF.
Ryan Trundy, C/OF: Good all-around player who catches and plays outfield. Unaffected by pressure and consistently delivers in big spots.
