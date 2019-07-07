North Andover district team players

The North Andover District 14 team; front row (left to right); Adam Ferry, Jeffrey LaVolpicelo , Trevor Hunter, Brendan Burke, Ben Iglesias, Dylan Lawrence, Ryan Trundy; back row, Gabe Polonsky, Cole Mullen, Robert Brown. Josean Rios, Nick Ottaviani, Jake Jackson.

Coach Brian Trundy on North Andover district players:

Robert Brown, 1B/3B/P: Dangerous cleanup hitter with impressive power.  Top of the rotation pitcher with good velocity and throws downhill.

Brendan Burke, OF/P: Speedy and aggressive OF who is willing to lay out for any catchable ball.  Scrappy hitter and a nuisance on the base paths.

Adam Ferry, OF: Speedster with great instincts.  Great base runner and outfielder with great range who battles at the plate.

Trevor Hunter, 2B/SS: Middle infielder with great hands and nose for the ball.  Great athlete with speed and ability to take an extra base.

Ben Iglesias, 2B/OF: Quick hands in both the field and at the plate.  Very smart and aggressive base runner with lightning speed.

Jake Jackson, 1B/OF/P: Leadoff hitter with power and ability to go opposite field.  Crafty left handed pitcher who can play OF and 1B.

Jeff LaVolpicelo, SS/2B/P: SS and top of the order hitter who always hits for average and finds a way to get on base and score.  Very good all-around player with high baseball IQ.

Dylan Lawrence, C/OF/P: Tough, smart catcher with great feel for the game.  Disciplined hitter with excellent instincts on the base paths.

Cole Mullen, 3B/SS/P: Great pitcher with elite velocity and ability to keep hitters off balance.  Middle of the order hitter with dangerous power.

Nick Ottaviani, C/3B/P: Left handed power hitter. Versatile fielder is a catcher, corner infielder and pitcher. Brings energy to the team.

Gabe Polonsky, 3B/P: Excellent baseball player who does everything well.  Very effective pitcher who does not get rattled by the situation.

Josean Rios, OF: Physically gifted athlete with speed, power, and a rifle arm.  Hits 3rd in the order and covers a lot of ground in RF.

Ryan Trundy, C/OF: Good all-around player who catches and plays outfield.  Unaffected by pressure and consistently delivers in big spots. 