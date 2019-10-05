North Andover hangs tough, then falls to Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY — North Andover was in position to change the game.
Trailing by just one touchdown, the Scarlet Knights caused a fumble that was recovered by Freddy Gabin on the final play of the third quarter, giving the ball to an offense that had been stopped just once all Saturday afternoon.
“The big point in the game was after that fumble,” said North Andover coach John Dubzinski. “We caused that big turnover, then got one first down. But then we sputtered. After that we were always playing catch-up.”
North Andover was forced to punt on that drive, and Tewksbury followed with a long drive for the touchdown that clinched a 34-20 Redmen victory on Saturday.
“In the first half both teams really battled,” said Dubzinski. “We made it 20-20 in the third quarter, but we didn’t take advantage of that crucial opportunity. That hurt.”
Tewksbury (3-1) wasted no time going ahead, as star Shane Aylward ran the opening kickoff back 90 yards for a touchdown.
But, for three quarters, North Andover (1-3) was able to answer every challenge.
On their first possession, the Knights marched 65-yards on 12 plays and QB Will Schimoeller (11 for 15, 102 yards) tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Sebastian Vente.
Following another Tewksbury score, North Andover came right back with a 15-play drive that Gabin closed out with a tough 6-yard touchdown plunge.
After a drive to the Redmen 10-yard-line ran out of time at the half, North Andover tied it up on the first drive of the third period.
Gabin (13 carries, team-high 98 yards) broke free for a 55-yard run to the Tewksbury 2-yard line. Schimoeller ran a keeper in for the touchdown, then did the same for the 2-point conversion to make it 20-20.
The Redmen, however, again had the answer, then limited North Andover to 37 total yards on their final three possessions of the day.
“We beat a very good team today,” said Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward. “Buckling down on defense was big. Stopping them before halftime was big. Then we had to prevent the big play, which they are always capable of. They’re a good team. They’ll be right in the mix. It’s a good win against a good program.”
North Andover will look to get back on track on Friday, hosing Chelmsford (1-3).
“We’re at a crossroads right now in the season,” said Dubzinski. “We’ve lost two in a row. We can either be negative about it, or we can do something about it. Hopefully, we do something about it. We have 24 hours to be upset, then we have to move on.”
Tewksbury 34, North Andover 20
North Andover (1-3): 6 6 8 0 — 20
Tewksbury (3-1): 13 7 7 7 — 34
First Quarter
T — Shane Aylward 90 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:48
NA — Sebastian Vente 15 pass from Will Schimoeller (kick failed), 4:36
T — Aylward 4 run (Tyler Keough kick), 0:24
Second Quarter
NA — Freddy Gabin 6 run (rush failed), 4:39
T — Kyle Darrigo 8 run (Keough kick), 1:46
Third Quarter
NA — Schimoeller 2 run (Schimoeller rush), 9:40
T — Aylward 79 run (Keough kick), 7:26
Fourth Quarter
T — Nolan Timmons 26 pass from Ryne Rametta (Keough kick), 6:18
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: North Andover (34-180) — Freddy Gabin 13-98, Will Schimoeller 10-56, Jadynn Mencia 2-1, Sebastian Vente 5-17, Matt Chicko 1-3, Ricky Brutus 3-5; Tewksbury (32-282) — Shane Aylward 5-131, Kyle Darrigo 13-69, Olu Kalu 11-65, Danny Fleming 2-13, Tyler Keough 1-4
PASSING: North Andover — Schimoeller 11-15-0, 102; Tewksbury — Ryne Fleming 3-4-0, 43
RECEIVING: North Andover — Mencia 4-40, Chicko 2-12, Jake Wolinski 1-8, Vente 1-15, Brutus 1-5, Max Wolfgang 1-14, Gabin 1-8; Tewksbury — Nolan Timmons 1-26, Flemming 1-9, Aylward 1-8
