Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, everything seemed to be aligned perfectly for North Andover junior Peter Martel this spring.
A progressing pole vaulter who cleared 11-6 as a sophomore at the All-State Meet, as well as a promising 400-meter runner who was clocked in 52.05 at the MVC Meet and had a 4x400 relay split of 50.8, Martel was primed to take his talents to the next level.
In the pole vault, he had gone to two camps last summer, trained under well known Holy Cross coach John Hoogasion and he had been training since January with Patriot Pole Vault (club).
During the indoor track season, when there is no pole vault, Martel had impressed with his legs. He was clocked in 6.85 in the 55-meter dash, had a 22.6 split in the 4x200 relay, was timed in 36.06 for the 300 and 51.12 for the 400.
He even tried his luck with impressive results in the long jump, in which he had a best mark of 20-3 1/4.
Moreover, Martel was excited to see what he could do when he focused entirely on track. Also a fine soccer player, who is slated to be a captain for the Knights in the fall, he doubled on the pitch last spring, going to club soccer practice three times during the week and tournaments on the weekends.
Combined with his track workouts and meets, it was too much.
“After the season, I made the decision to go all in on track this year,” said Martel. “Until this year, soccer was my main sport and I had been playing competitive club soccer for seven years. I still love soccer, but I see my future in track.
“Last year was too much (physically) doing both sports in the spring. I was really excited to see how well I could do this year outdoors when I put everything into track. I did think it was going to be a breakout year for me.”
Martel had some specific goals in mind. After clearing 12-6 in the offseason, he was shooting for 13-6 this spring in the pole vault, and he’s hoping to break a couple of records by going under 50 seconds in the 400.
“I want to break the school record (49.99 by Trevor Nassar) and I’d like to beat my dad’s PR,” said Martel.
Martel’s father, Matt, ran the 400 meters at Holy Cross and had a best time of 49.6.
As for the North Andover pole vault record, Martel says that he has “accepted” that the phenomenal 17-1 clear by current Harvard standout Erick Duffy will stand. But he hopes to get in second place on the Knights’ all-time list.
At the same time, the 5-foot-11 Martel was excited to see how far he could go this spring in the long jump, an event in which head coach Steve Nugent feels he has excellent potential.
“His work ethic is outstanding and, as a result, he just keeps getting better in everything he does,” said Nugent. “I’m confident that this spring would have been a breakout season for him.”
Although the spring high school season has been lost, Martel is hopeful of competing at the New Balance Nationals in mid-July if they’re still held and competing in a whatever other meets he can find.
Even if there is no outdoor track at all this year, Martel has already spoken with several college coaches about his future and some of them — because of his multiple talents — believe he has a future in the decathlon.
Nugent believes that a future in the decathlon, or the pentathlon, could indeed be the case for Martel, and it would have been more apparent after what he believes would have been a big outdoor season.
For now, that future possibility, or maybe probability, is less clear.
************
Like Duffy?
Although it’s tough to compare anyone to former North Andover star Erick Duffy, Knights’ junior Peter Martel does have several things in common with the Harvard standout.
Main focus: Like Duffy, Martel’s primary event is the pole vault.
Secondary excellence: Duffy was also a superb hurdler who is second all-time in our area in the 110-meter high hurdles (14.10). Martel has shown tremendous potential in — among other events — the 400 and long jump.
Tremendous students: Duffy was the Eagle-Tribune Student-Athlete of the Year as a senior; Martel has a 4.21 GPA while taking all honors classes and scored a 32 on his ACT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.