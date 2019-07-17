Win the sectional this weekend and advance to next week’s state Final Four in Middleboro.
That’s the prize that the Peabody, Hamilton-Wenham, North Andover and Woburn Little League Williamsport all-star teams are going for after winning their respective districts and moving on to Section 4 all-star competition at Deyermond Park in Andover.
Play in the four-day tournament begins Wednesday with District 13 champion Woburn and District 14 champ North Andover squrin off at 5 p.m., followed by Hamilton-Wenham and Peabody at 7 p.m. Each team will play the other three through the first three days of tournament play, with the top two squads advancing to the sectional final Saturday 5 p.m. The winner advances to the state’s Final Four.
Here’s a quick look at all four teams:
NORTH ANDOVER
This year North Andover combined two all-star teams into one. After losing the first game of their best-of-three series to Andover American, 8-4, they came back to win the next two, 7-5 and 5-4, to claim the District 14 crown.
“Our team strengths are overall depth of our roster, speed and pitching,” said manager Brian Trundy.
North Andover’s back-to-back wins over Andover American were both sealed with home runs by power hitting cleanup man Robert Brown, who packs a big punch in the middle of the order. Brown is a member of a deep pitching staff, which has seen some solid performances from Jake Jackson, Cole Mullen, Gabe Polonsky, Jeff LaVopicelo and more.
“We’re lucky to have a bunch of kids that can come in and pitch in tough spots with that mental toughness to overcome it,” Trundy said after the district title-clinching win over Andover.
Jackson has batted leadoff for North Andover and consistently gets on base, while Josean Rios in the third spot and Mullen after Brown can deliver at the plate as well to lead the strong top-half of the order. But, as Trundy said, his team’s depth is strong and anyone is capable of making an impact at any time.
Trundy joked after winning the district that, while he didn’t know who his team would play at the time, he only hoped they wouldn’t be as tough a squad as Andover. But, after winning twice with its back against the wall, North Andover is no stranger to overcoming obstacles.
“We said championship teams usually have one thing in common, that they’re resilient,” Trundy said. “We had some adversity and kept battling through it.”
PEABODY
Peabody manager Justin Powers and his squad were able to stay in the winner’s bracket throughout District 16 play, beating Saugus National, 13-8 in the final.
While the Tanner City boys don’t have a real ace, they do have a deep pitching staff led by lefty James Smith, Matt Smith, Noah Crocker and Jariel Tolentino. Matt Smith will likely start against Hamilton-Wenham Wednesday.
“That’s going to be a big challenge for us,” said Powers of his team’s opening foe. “They played well in District 15 and their No. 1 pitcher, (Gian) Gamelli, is really something. They also have good players around him and are solid defensively. I’m well aware of him, but hopefully by the second time through the lineup we’ll make contact.
“We know we have to improve our game and field well,” he added. “If you aren’t able to make all the teams earn everything they get off you, it’s going to be costly. When we’re playing every day, pitch count is so important; that will determine who we use next in different situations because you can’t just be thinking about one game, but who you have available for the next one.”
Zach Hartnett is strong behind the plate for Peabody while Tyler Santos at first base, Tolentino at second, Crocker at shortstop and Joey Smith at third are all key players. Jayce Jeanpierre and Crocker have hit timely homers, and players like Jake Powers have come off the bench to deliver big hits as well.
“These kids have been through it before, so nerves shouldn’t be a big problem. But that can only carry over so much; you have to get out on the field and perform,” said Powers, who said some of the players on his team know a few of the H-W players. “That’s the bottom line, but I also tell them to enjoy this moment and have fun. It’s special to represent our district.”
HAMILTON-WENHAM
The District 15 champs lost only one game, 8-0, to Danvers American in their second-to-last game, but came back the following night to win the crown, 10-0, in a 4-inning mercy rule contest.
Everybody is talking about lefty ace Gian Gamelli, who has been overpowering batters. But manager Marty Cooke knows it’s going to take a lot more than one player to move on to the Final Four.
“From what I’ve been hearing, two wins will probably get you to the finals,” said Cooke. “It’s definitely about strategy and being aware of pitch counts, with run differential also coming into play. We have three starters that I’m confident can do the job in Gamelli, Brae Hurley and A.B. Labell. Gamelli is a strikeout pitcher, while the other two pitch to contact and let the defense do the work.
Cooke admitted he knows little about Peabody, but his son Jack played with Tyler Santos of that team for Academy baseball.
“In a tournament like this, you have to play well consistently and also need a little luck,” he said. “We lost to Woburn as 10-year-olds in the sectional; we had a 3-0 record to make it to the championship, but they beat us. My guys are looking for a chance to avenge that loss.”
Needing everyone on the roster and contribute is paramount, said Cooke, because they can’t just depend on Gamielli’s arm and bat.
One player who has been red hot is Galen Clark-Goldfeld, who has been moved up in the lineup from the No. 9 spot. “He’s streaky but has been on fire, and we’ll have him hit higher in the lineup,” said Cooke.
“We have good players, but they’ve been overshadowed by all the attention Gamelli gets. James Willett is one of our top two hitters. He got off to a slow start, but it now picking up and striking the ball well.
Cooke and catcher Tyler Russo have also delivered timely hits.
“We always preach we want to be the best defensive team in the tourney, because defense wins championships. We work on it in practice all the time. If you can save a run or two in the game, that could be the difference.
“We’re a small town with a big baseball culture.”
WOBURN
The District 13 champs are old pros at sectional play. Last summer Woburn’s 12- and 11-year-old all-star teams both advanced to sectionals. Two years ago they went as 10-year-olds, winning it all by beating H-W. This year’s roster will feature many of those same players.
ROSTERS
NORTH ANDOVER: Robert Brown, Brendan Burke, Adam Ferry, Trevor Hunter, Ben Iglesias, Jake Jackson, Dylan Lawrence, Jeffrey LaVolpicelo, Cole Mullen, Nick Ottoviani, Gabe Polonsky, Josean Rios, Ryan Trundy, Manager Brian Trundy, coaches Chet Jackson, Jeff LaVolpicelo
PEABODY: Anthony Alvarado, Scott Cabral, Mason Clickstein, Noah Crocker, Zach Hartnett, Jayce Jeanpierre, Andrew McKenna, Jake Powers, Tyler Santos, James Smith, Joe Smith, Matt Smith, Jariel Tolentino. Manager Justin Powers, coaches Mike Santos, Steve Cabral
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Galen Clark-Goldfeld, Jack Cooke, Kyle Daniels, Jack Evers, Gian Gamelli, Brae Hurley, A.B. Labell, Joe Lussier, Liam O’Bannon, Tyler Russo, Caden Schrock, James Willett. Manager Marty Cooke, coaches John Evers, Chris Schrock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.