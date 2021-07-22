BEVERLY — The twists and turns of Little League baseball were played out Thursday by North Andover and Danvers American in the Williamsport Section 4 game at Harry Ball Field.
In fact, North Andover has been on both sides of extra inning antics. On opening night manager Brendan Salach’s squad had a five-run lead heading into the final inning only to have Peabody West storm back to tie it up and win in extra innings.
It took eight innings to pull off a walk-off 13-12 victory over Danvers on Thursday night.
NA had taken a four-run lead only to see it vanish as the Americans roared back to knot it up and go ahead in the top of the eighth. A grand slam by Ben Sullivan-Lattuga won it in the home half.
“Ben Sullivan-Lattuga; he’s the man,” said Salach. “I guess we like making it very interesting, and squandered that 7-0 lead, but fortunately were able to pull it out.”
A new rule put in a year ago calls for a runner to start at second base in every frame beginning with the eighth. In the top of the inning Danvers capitalized on the new format and scored four runs to take a 12-8 lead. A combination of walks, an error, and two run bloop single to Colby Medeiros did the damage.
North Andover took advantage of a throwing error on Charlie Grasso’s ground ball to plate Austin Allen, who had started the inning on second base.
Reliever Chase Horenstein walked Dunny Murphy and Trey Martin was intentionally put on to load the bases for Sullivan-Lattuga, who delivered the big blow over the centerfield fence, and his teammates swarmed him at the plate.
“Nobody deserved to lose this one,” said Danvers manager Mark O’Brien. “That’s as good a 12-year old game as you’ll see. I’m proud of this team and how they battle.
“It’s disappointing, but we’ll bounce back. We’re looking forward to coming back tomorrow (vs. Peabody West at 7:30 p.m.). “This was just a phenomenal game, but even when we went up by four I wasn’t comfortable because that team can hit.”
Danvers trailed, 7-0 after the second inning when North Andover sent 11 to the plate and strung together five hits. The Americans battled back with five runs in the fourth led by a two-run bomb by Maxwell Parent, who had another dinger in the sixth inning to put his team ahead by a run.
Damon Mataragas got the start for Danvers and led in the second inning after reaching the 35 pitch count. Parent took over and went the rest of the way until getting to the 85 maximum in the eighth. Parent had a bit of a rocky start, but settled down to pitch well, giving up only two runs. One was unearned in the sixth when his team was out out away from winning, 8-7.
North Andover starter Trey Martin didn’t allow a hit in his three-inning stint. He was followed by Will Remis and Christian Valentino. Parent drove in four runs, Medeiros had three hits and Owen Swanton came through with an RBI single.
The District 14 champs were led by Martin and Sullivan-Lattuga with three hits, Dunny Murphy with a two-run homer. Jake Gallant also had an RBI single while Valentino doubled.
“We moved Murphy up in the lineup because Peabody had intentionally walked him twice,” said Salach. “We wanted to give him an extra at bat. Valentino hadn’t pitched in a long time, but I can’t say enough about the job he did holding us in it for two innings.”
UP NEXT
Today (Friday) North Andover plays Reading at 5:30 p.m. here in Beverly. It’s the final preliminary game in the round-robin tourney. The top two teams advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.