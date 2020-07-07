North Andover rallies for opening win in 8 innings

HAVERHILL — Trailing 4-0 after five innings, North Andover rallied with a run in the sixth and three in the seventh to tie the game and then scored two more in the eighth for a 6-4 victory over Haverhill at Northern Essex College Monday night in a Middlesex League season opener.
Alex Bodnar and Jack Morin, who were both 3 for 4m delivered key hits in both the seventh and eighth innings and Brendan Holland picked up the win with two innings of dazzling relief, striking out four and alllowing just one hit.
Haverhill starter Tyler McDonald pitched brilliantly in a losing cause, striking out seven and allowing just one hit in five shutout innings. Cole Farmer was 2 for 3 with an RBI and run scored.
