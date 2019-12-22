BOSTON — Learning something new on every shift. That’s what North Andover’s Colin Blackwell is taking out of this, his third National Hockey League call-up in the last calendar year.
Blackwell played in Boston for the first time as an NHLer Saturday night, facing his hometown Bruins. The 26-year-old showed his energy and aggressiveness by delivering a team-high four hits in the win.
“It’s a different style here compared to the (American Hockey League),” said Blackwell, who had been starring for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals before being recalled to Nashville a week ago Saturday. He’s since played in five games for the Predators, giving him a career total of 11 NHL contests.
“There’s way more time and space here than you think, so it’s about having confidence out there. For me, I’m trying to be a sponge around the veteran guys by watching them, learning from them every single day and going shift by shift.”
Blackwell skated on Nashville’s fourth line Saturday night with a pair of 30-year-old veterans in center Kyle Turris and right wing Craig Smith. His numbers didn’t jump off the score sheet — 8:19 of ice time over 11 shifts and a minus-1 rating — but his contributions to the team go far beyond that.
Predators head coach Peter Laviolette didn’t mince words when asked about what Blackwell has brought to the club.
“He’s impressed us every time he’s been on the ice,” Laviolette remarked. “He’s a straight-line, hard working kid that plays physical and competes hard. He’s earning his spot right now, and we don’t want to take him out of the lineup. He’s working really hard, and he’s earned his spot.”
That was evident when Laviolette rolled out the Blackwell-Turris-Smith line with a little over three minutes left in regulation and the Predators holding onto a 3-2 lead. The statement was clear: he trusted that unit to keep the puck out of their own net, which they did.
“Dating back to the last few games, I’ve played in some key situations late, and I want to keep gaining that trust shift by shift every time I’m out there,” said Blackwell. “When our line is called, that’s what the job is. Turry and Smitty were telling me ‘Keep going, keep going’, and we gave the team some good energy shifts in the third period and tilted the ice (in Nashville’s favor).”
A scorer at every level, the former St. John’s Prep star is still looking for his first NHL point. But Laviolette said he’s not the least bit worried.
“He’s got some offensive capabilities as well; he’s made some nice plays since he’s been recalled,” said the veteran coach.
Added Blackwell: “We have a lot of big firepower on this team, so if I can provide any energy that I can, that’ll give us a big boost. It’s about finding something you can bring to the lineup, and find a way to stick every day.”
Naturally, there was a large Blackwell Fan Club in attendance Saturday night at TD Garden, where he played both while at St. John’s Prep (in the 2011 Super 8 title game) and as a collegian at Harvard (in the Beanpot Tournament). They included his parents, Carla and Jim, his brother Jon, various aunts and uncles, and friends from his hometown of North Andover.
“This was a pretty good experience, and I was definitely fired up to share it with all of them,” said Blackwell.
