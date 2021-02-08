In the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, there hasn’t been a lot of positive news to talk about in the last year.
Enter Kasey Burke, the standout gymnast for North Andover High. A junior and already a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference champion, the Level 10 gymnast made a move last June — partly caused by the virus — that has proven to be momentous.
A longtime member of the GymStreet USA club in Wilmington, Burke made the decision to switch to the Yellow Jackets club in Middleton.
“Because of COVID, a lot of the (GymStreet USA) coaches left and I felt like I wasn’t improving,” said Burke. “It turned out to be the best decision I ever made.
“There’s a lot more exposure and I feel like I’ve made improvement. I feel like I’ve made a lot of improvement in the floor (routine) since I switched to Yellow Jackets. They’re known for their dance and floor and I learned a lot.”
The exposure was also helpful as the 5-foot-2 Burke pondered her future pursuing her dream of being a Division 1 collegiate gymnast.
Thanks partly to Yellow Jackets, she has received considerable interest and, over the last year, visited and considered Oregon State, Maryland, Towson State, Utah, Bowling Green and Temple.
Three weeks ago, however, she committed to accept a full scholarship to George Washington University in Washington, D.C., the school that had been her No. 1 choice for awhile.
“They (George Washington) had been my top school for two years, since I went to a recruiting showcase there,” said Burke. “I’m really a city girl and there’s so much to do there. It’s going to be great — I’m going to be able to do a lot of things.
“The coach and the others on the team are amazing. Trying to decide where you’ll be in the future is one of the toughest things you have to decide, but I’m so excited that I’ll be part of their team.”
With that big decision behind her, Burke is now focusing on the regular season with North Andover High, which is like no other.
“I’m just trying to keep improving, stay healthy and help my team out as much as I can,” said Burke, who cites team spirit and camaraderie as her greatest enjoyment from gymnastics.
As for more individual accomplishments, there will be plenty of future opportunities for them.
*****************************************
Burke’s best
Vault — 9.7
Bars — 9.7
Beam — 9.55
Floor — 9.75
All-Around — 38.5
