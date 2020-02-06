For the second straight season, Kasey Burke ruled the Merrimack Valley Conference Gymnastics Championship.
The North Andover sophomore won three individual events on the way to repeating as the all-around champion with a score of 37.95 at the MVC League Meet on Thursday at A2 Gym & Cheer.
“Kasey had a great meet!” said Scarlet Knights head coach Kristina Rando. “She’s worked so hard for this and fully deserves the MVC title. She’s an amazing athlete and, as a sophomore, has a lot to be proud of.”
Burke won the vault (9.7), bars (9.55) and floor exercise (9.65) and was second on the balance beam (9.05). The Scarlet Knights earned the MVC Small title, placing third overall (138.35 points).
“To say I’m proud of them is an understatement,” said Rando. “We earned a new team record tonight with the 138.35. As a coach, it is amazing to see them succeeding like this. It was definitely a big night for us.”
Haverhill’s Maren Eramo was right behind Burke in nearly every event. She was second in the all-around (37.0), bars (9.5) and floor exercise (9.5), third in the beam (9.0) and fourth in the vault (9.15). The Hillies took fifth as a team (136.85).
“Maren did great medaling in every event,” said Haverhill coach Melanie Tarbox. “Our league is strong. We had several personal bests in individual events, and a few girls really break through.”
Central Catholic placed second as a team (139.70), behind just the Chelmsford/Billerica/Tyngsboro co-op team.
The Raiders were led by Deidre Donovan, who took third in the floor exercise (9.4), fourth in the beam (8.95), sixth in the vault (8.9) and fifth in the all-around (35.55). Meagan Kelly added a fifth in the vault (9.1).
“Our team really came together in every event,” said coach Heather Fusco. “We have improved so much since starting the season with a 129. I’m very happy with the results.”
Methuen placed fourth as a team (137.7), led by Adiamis Ramos, who was third in the bars (9.25), fifth in the beam (8.9) and sixth in the all-around (35.5). Andrew Monayer was second in the vault (9.5).
MVC Championship
Team Score: Chelmsford/Billerica/Tyngsboro 141.45, 2. Central Catholic 139.70, 3. North Andover 138.35, 4. Methuen 137.7, 5. Haverhill 136.85, 6. Andover 132.15, 7. Lowell 130.65, 8. Dracut 130.40, 9. Tewksbury 128.95
Area top-6 placers:
Vault: 1. Kasey Burke (NA) 9.7, 2. Andrew Monayer (Methuen) 9.5, 4. Maren Eramo (Hav) 9.15, 5. Meagan Kelly (CC) 9.1, 6(t). Deidre Donovan (CC) 8.9; Bars: 1. Burke (NA) 9.55, 2. Eramo (Hav) 9.35, 3. Adiamis Ramos (Methuen) 9.25; Beam: 2. Burke (NA) 9.05, 3. Eramo (Hav) 9.0, 4. Donovan (CC) 8.95, 5. Ramos (Methuen) 8.9; Floor: 1. Burke (NA) 9.65, 2. Eramo (Hav) 9.5, 3. Donovan (CC) 9.4; All-around: 1. Burke (NA) 37.95, 2. Eramo (Hav) 37.0, 5. Donovan (CC) 35.55, 6. Ramos (Methuen) 35.5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.