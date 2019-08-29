MANCHESTER, N.H. — Max Burt had to wait just five batters, on Wednesday, to display the glove that has sent him skyrocketing through the New York Yankees’ minor league system.
Patrolling the same New Hampshire third base dirt that budding MLB superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. called home just one year ago, in front of a crowd filled with family and friends, Burt moved to his left to calmly snag a rocket ground ball with ease, then smoothly fired a throw to first for an out.
Once again, the lifelong North Andover resident’s defense, as it has been since he joined baseball’s most iconic franchise, was spotless.
“I pride myself on defense,” said Burt. “I’m making plays now that I wouldn’t have in previous years. I know my defense is helping me move up the system.”
A year after being select in the 28th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Northeastern, Burt is already just two steps from the major leagues, playing for Yankees’ double-A affiliate, the Trenton Thunder.
“It’s awesome,” said Burt, the son of Eagle-Tribune sports editor Bill Burt. “I’m really enjoying it in double-A. I just go out, play hard ever day, and hope good things will happen.
“It is really exciting. There’s still triple-A, but if you can play here (in double-A), there’s a good chance you can play in the big leagues. So I’m trying to learn everything I can from them.”
Burt earned his second double-A promotion in mid-August, following his first in late July, and this week his career took him close to home, when the Thunder visited the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
The infielder has already made a huge impression on the Yankees organization, particularly with his stellar defense and ability to play all four infield positions.
“We love having Max here,” said Trenton manager Pat Osborn. “Max plays with a ton of energy. He’s a very intelligent player that has contributed both offensively and defensively. He has a very bright future in this game.”
BECOMING A PROFESSIONAL
Now a strapping 6-foot-2, 185-pounder who looks every bit the part of a professional ballplayer, it’s hard to believe Burt was once the scrawny 5-foot-1 freshman trying to make an impact at St. John’s Prep.
Burt did become a star at the Prep. As a senior, he was an All-Scholastic in both baseball (.330 batting average) and basketball (12.5 points per game) and helped lead the golf team to a state title.
He then followed his true passion, baseball, to Northeastern University. He started all 224 contests over four seasons and finished his career sixth in program history in hits (214).
Following his senior season, Burt was selected by the Yankees with pick No. 847 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft.
“I was ecstatic,” said Burt, a Red Sox fan growing up. “I got some jokes from family and friends saying they would never wear pinstripes. But I love the organization. It has been a perfect fit for me.”
CLIMBING THE PRO LADDER
Burt has been a perfect fit for the Yankees organization thus far.
After opening his pro career last summer with the rookie league Pulaski (Va.) Yankees, Burt was assigned to the single-A Charleston (S.C.) River Dogs to start this season.
After 70 games in Charleston — and a 12-game stay with the high single-A Tampa Tarpons — Burt was promoted to double-A Trenton for the first time on July 30.
“I just work as hard as I can and don’t ask too many questions,” said Burt, who entered Thursday hitting .226 in 20 games with the Thunder and .217 with eight homers and 37 RBIs in 102 games this summer.
“I got the call up, went back to Charlton for a while, then got called back up based on injuries and a guy going to the big leagues. I just let my play dictate where I go.”
While Yankees 2018 first-round pick Anthony Seigler remains in low single-A, Burt has raced through the ranks and opened eyes.
“I hadn’t seen Max much prior to his promotion to Trenton, and he has been very impressive,” said Osborn. “He really plays excellent defense. He has the ability to make the great play and the routine play. And you can tell he has a true passion for the game.”
With Trenton’s season regular season coming to a close on Monday — and just a best-of-7 championship series following that — Burt hopes to end the 2019 season on a high note before setting his eyes on 2020.
“These guys I’m facing are the best of the best,” he said. “Every day you are facing a future big league arm or a guy who was in the big leagues.
“I love baseball. I played all the sports growing up, but I knew baseball was my sport. I was making diving catches across my carpet at home as a kid. I love everything about baseball. It’s basically my whole life. Hopefully I can make a career out of it and stay in the game for the next 20 years.”
New York Yankees prospect and North Andover resident Max Burt requires some extra gear for his trip to the ballpark each day.
When you’re a utility man that does a little bit of everything, one glove just won’t do.
“I have three gloves,” said Burt with a laugh. “I have my third baseman’s glove, my middle infielder glove, which I’ve had since my junior year of college, and my first baseman’s glove. You never know which one you will need.”
In 2019 alone, Burt has played 64 games at third base, 17 games at first base, 17 games at shortstop, five games at second base, spent five innings in the outfield, DHed three times and even pitched 1.1 innings.
That Brock Holt-level versatility is a major reason why he has advanced to double-A.
“I’m an athlete first, and that helps me play so many positions,” said Burt. “I played shortstop throughout college, and shortstops can play all over the field. Versatility is very appealing to teams, and hopefully it’s appealing to this organization.”
That flexibility has made a huge mark on the Yankees.
“(Versatility) in today’s game is so huge,” said Trenton Thunder manager Pat Osborn. “Whether it’s in a game or day-to-day, the ability to not only play those positions, but play them well improves your ability as an individual player and helps the team.”
