Lisa Cordima has been a runner for pretty much her entire adult life.
“Really since I was 14,” said the 41-year-old Cordima, a resident of North Andover. “I ran four years of cross country at Andover (High) and also did indoor track.”
And Cordima hasn’t stopped since, turning her attention to road races, including three half-marathons, the most recent being in December. But running a marathon, much less the Boston Marathon, had never been her ultimate goal.
“I never thought I’d do the Boston Marathon,” said Cordima. “It seemed too intimidating.”
But Cordima is registered for this year’s Boston, running for the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for autism. How did this happen?
“I had a friend run the Boston Marathon and that got me thinking about it,” said Cordima. “Then my son (Nathan) was diagnosed last year with autism and I decided it was the right thing to do. I’m up for a challenge and this was it.”
After making that determination, it was only natural that Cordima joined the Flutie Foundation team for autism. As with other charity teams, that means she’s committed to raise $10,000 for the cause. She is well on her way toward reaching her goal while also reaching the peak condition needed to finish the marathon.
The training needed and the fundraising have gone so well that, by winning a lottery slot, she’s signed up for the New York City Marathon in October so it’s possible that, with Boston postponed until Sept. 14, she could go from no marathon experience to two within six weeks.
While pleased with her training, which is done with help from Susan Hurler’s Charity Groups program, Cordima has received an added benefit from the experience.
“I’ve connected with a lot of other moms who have children with autism and that has just been awesome, learning from them and sharing our feelings,” she said. “We run together on our long runs on Saturdays and when you run with someone for hours you get to know them.
“I’m just honored to run for the Foundation and help support those who are affected (with autism).”
And her goal for the race?
“I just want to finish with a smile on my face,” she said. “I’m not doing it for a time. I’m just glad they didn’t cancel it.”
With that kind of enthusiasm, it was a no-brainer for Cordima that she would still run Boston when it was postponed five months. After all, that will just mean more time for fund raising and more great experiences while training with the team.
