Head coach Mike Flynn wasn’t sure quite what to think when Colton Fahey joined the Pingree School football team late in the summer of 2018.
“The first time I met him was two weeks into our preseason,” said Flynn, who played 10 years on the offensive line with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. “He was a late transfer. We had started camp, and we already had three quarterbacks. But, very early on, he started to establish himself.”
Little did Flynn know, Fahey would soon establish himself as one of the state’s most prolific passers.
The North Andover resident recently wrapped up a stellar two-year career at Pingree — after transferring from Phillips Academy — with a championship final campaign.
This fall, he threw for 1,970 yards and 23 touchdowns, while rushing for 368 yards and five more scores. He added an interception return for a touchdown in the Highlanders’ Ken Hollingsworth Bowl victory over Proctor Academy last week.
“I’m extremely proud of how my final season went,” said Fahey. “After we lost to St. Paul’s, we said we weren’t going to lose another game. We didn’t and I’m so happy I got to do it at Pingree. It’s an amazing school.”
Fahey’s journey to stardom at the South Hamilton, Mass., prep school was a winding one.
He first broke into the varsity ranks as a sophomore at Phillips Academy in 2016. He completed passes in six games that fall for the Big Blue, including the go-ahead touchdown in their victory over legendary rival Phillips Exeter.
“I closed out my sophomore season as the starter, and I thought I had the starting position for my junior year,” he said. “But it didn’t happen. And I had a broken ankle my junior year. I have great respect for the school, but I decided to part ways.”
Fahey considered a number of possibilities for 2018 — even joining North Andover High for its Division 2 state title run — before choosing Pingree.
“I was looking for a small day school in the area,” said Fahey, whose dad, Bill Fahey, is the director of Andover Youth Services. “I looked at other schools, but none felt like Pingree. And I wanted the extra (fifth) season, and I couldn’t get that at North Andover High.”
Fahey won the job early in the 2018 regular season, and threw for 720 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the Highlanders to a 7-1-1 record. Their lone loss was to St. Paul’s in the Hollingsworth Bowl. He then set his sights even higher for this fall.
“I trained harder than I ever had for this season because I knew it was my last,” said Fahey. “I also became a smarter player. We didn’t want the feeling of losing another bowl game.”
The signal-caller was never better than two weeks ago, when he threw for 363 yards and a whopping seven touchdowns — including the game-winner with five seconds left — in a 50-43 victory over previously unbeaten Dexter.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Fahey next hopes to play football and lacrosse — he’s a standout midfielder — at a Division 3 college. And his Pingree coach is confident a college team will be lucky to have him.
“Colton has brought leadership and tremendous toughness to the Pingree program,” said Flynn, the center for the Super Bowl XXXV champion Ravens. “He always stepped up and played his best in the biggest games.”
North Andover vs. North Andover
When Pingree’s Colton Fahey took the field for the Hollingsworth Bowl last week, he faced two of his closest friends — fellow North Andover residents Jake McElroy and Darren Watson. The former Scarlet Knights stars are postgrads for Proctor Academy.
“Those two are big reasons why I love football,” said Fahey. “Darren has been one of my best friends since I was young. And I’ve been friends with Jake since middle school. We played football together from 6th to 8th grade and won a championship. We all grew as football players together. We still work out together.”
Watson intercepted Fahey early, but Fahey later intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. He also threw for and ran for a touchdown.
“When the teams were warming up, we glanced at each other and smiled,” said Fahey. “It gave us all an extra edge. You always want to beat your friends for bragging rights. It was a great atmosphere.”
