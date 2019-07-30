Ahead of the Women’s Football Alliance championship game, North Andover’s Danielle Fournier’s mindset was different from the previous year. As a rookie in 2018, she was taking it all in as a new experience with the Boston Renegades.
In her second season, Fournier was just looking to take advantage of everything she learned in the previous season. Both she and the Renegades did that, and then some.
The Renegades completed a 10-0 campaign with a 52-24 drubbing of the Cali War in the WFA championship game, with Fournier heavily involved throughout. That makes two titles in two years of playing football for the one-time North Andover High basketball and softball player, and she doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” Fournier said. “I feel a little bit spoiled by it all, but there’s obviously a ton of work that goes on behind it. It was the same goal, different year this season and that’s kind of the model for next year as well.”
FINDING FOOTBALL
It was almost an accident that Fournier found the Renegades at all.
The 2014 graduate of the University of New Hampshire had majored in sports management. While in school, she interned with a professional women’s football team, then known as the New England Intensity. At the time, Fournier had no knowledge of football opportunities.
“I played rec league flag football growing up, but I didn’t even know of the opportunity to play in a tackle league until I’d done research with that internship,” Fournier said. “That’s where the opportunity presented itself for me.”
Eventually, the Intensity became the Renegades. Ben Brown was the general manager Fournier worked for then, and he holds the same role with the Renegades and recruited Fournier to play.
Her softball and basketball background may not have helped too much, but Fournier played rugby at UNH and felt no reservations about the physical aspect of that level of football. It was more that her career path at the time didn’t give her the chance to try it out.
But, when things shifted and she had the chance to start it up last year, Fournier jumped at the chance. Now, she’s a two-time WFA champion and wouldn’t have it any other way.
“My only regret is that I didn’t join sooner,” Fournier said. “It’s the most amazing group of ladies you can play with. It’s just amazing to go to practice with 50 ladies working toward the same goal and putting this level of effort into it.”
WINNING IT ALL (AGAIN)
The Renegades’ swing at a second straight WFA title got off to a less than ideal start when thunderstorms delayed kickoff of the championship game in Denver on July 13.
Cali took a 12-3 lead early on, and was up, 18-10, until late in the second quarter. Then, the Renegades turned the game on its head, flying to a 32-18 lead before eventually winning by 28 points.
“Our leaders did a great job of dealing with adversity and keeping everybody focused,” Fournier said. “One of the mottos is ‘confident, not comfortable.’ We were making sure everybody felt that.”
Fournier accounted for one of Boston’s 10 tackles for loss in the title game, coming off the defensive end position. The Cali War finished the contest with negative yards in the rushing, as Fournier and her fellow teammates in the trenches wreaked havoc in the backfield.
On top of Fournier’s performance, Stephanie Pascual of Lawrence had four receptions for 40 yards.
“The plays just all kind of blur together,” Fournier said. “The defensive line and the linebackers just all did a fantastic job.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
Fournier’s first instinct when discussing the spoils of another championship was to mention how she and her teammates are planning on taking this title into next season.
“I plan on playing next year,” Fournier said. “If time allows, that’s definitely my goal. A few of us right after the game had our plans ready for how were doing offseason workouts. We’re already getting antsy.”
Fournier pointed to the people that work behind the scenes, like Brown and other staffers, as key to the progression of the team and the league. She recalled creating pamphlets to place around colleges when she was an intern trying to draw talent to the squad, saying things like that are being done to keep things moving in the right direction.
She hopes the league continues to move forward as well. While she can’t predict anything too far down the road, Fournier is at least certain that she and plenty of her teammates will be back next year to keep the wheels in motion.
“People’s lives always change,” Fournier said. “We had some great veterans who retired last year and came back as coaches. We’re just super hopeful the core comes back, and it looks like the majority will. Things change, but we’re hopeful we can get more players and come back strong next year.”
