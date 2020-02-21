NORTH ANDOVER — Keegan Hughes knows this will be his final ride on the ice.
The North Andover High senior’s future lies in lacrosse, just up the road for two-time Division 2 national champion Merrimack College.
So, with precious little time left to play the sport that was his first love, Hughes is determined to make it count.
“This will be my last season playing hockey,” he said. “That’s tough to think about. But I’m not thinking past this winter right now. Hockey, at the moment, is the most important thing in the world to me. I want to have as much fun as possible, and hopefully help my team go all the way.”
Hughes is a hard-hitting star defenseman for North Andover, which enters the Division 2 North tournament 12-3-6, the best record for the Scarlet Knights heading into the postseason since the 2011-12 season (14-4-4).
“We’re feeling great,” said Hughes. “The energy’s up. We can’t wait to find out who we’ll face in the playoffs. But we don’t worry about who the opponent is. This is a special group. We have the confidence that we can beat any team in the state.”
Despite suffering a dislocated knee early in the winter, Hughes has been the backbone of a Scarlet Knights defense that has allowed just 48 goals all winter (2.2 per game), and just 15 over the past 10 contests (1.5 per game).
“Keegan is a two-sport star in an era where so many athletes specialize,” said North Andover hockey coach Peter Marfione. “He has developed into our top defenseman. He’s a great penalty killer, and plays an important part on our power play. He’s also a great leader as one of our captains.”
A defenseman since the early stages of youth hockey — “Once I tried it, I knew I found my place,” he said — Hughes has patrolled the blue line for the Scarlet Knights varsity team since his sophomore year.
While he freely admits that his game isn’t pretty, it is effective. He has one objective on the ice — dish out punishment.
“Hitting has been my favorite part of the game since I was a kid,” he said. “I love laying the big open-ice hit, or making a big hit along the boards. I know it’s dangerous, but I love that part of the game. A big hit gets the whole team going, and that energy can build important momentum.
“My goal, going into this year, was to help make us one of the most physical teams in the state. We saw how physical Tewksbury was, and that helped them get to the state title game. We wanted to be that physical this season.”
Hughes, who scored six goals last season, started this season hot with a goal in each of the Knights’ first two games, including their season-opening victory over rival Andover High.
“When we beat Andover, that’s when it hit me that we really had a special group,” he said. “I knew we would be good, but I didn’t know we would be this good.”
His season was derailed soon after, however, when he dislocated his knee and missed three weeks.
“I dislocated my knee once last year, and then it was fine for a long time,” he said. “Then, in practice this season, I shifted my weight and it just kind of popped out. There was no contact. Luckily it went right back in. It was tough having to miss almost a month. Not being able to play and help the guys was the toughest part.
“When I got back, I tweaked my other knee and had to miss a couple of games. But since then, I have been totally healthy. I feel great now.”
A healthy Hughes is exactly what the Scarlet Knights need as they dream of their first state title in program history.
“We’re dreaming big,” said Hughes. “No North Andover team has ever won it. We know we’re a great team. We know we are one of the best teams in Division 2. We know we have what it takes to make it all the way to the title game and win.”
Hughes and Lacrosse
North Andover’s Keegan Hughes may be focusing on hockey right now, but lacrosse is his future.
Hughes — an attack — has been committed to play lacrosse at Merrimack College since his sophomore year.
A four-year varsity letterman for the Scarlet Knights, Hughes unofficially scored 25 goals last spring, earning All-MVC honors.
“I can’t wait for the challenge of playing Division 1 college lacrosse,” he said. “I really fell in love with Merrimack. Yeah, it’s about five minutes from my home, but it’s one of the best programs in the country. I know Division 1 will be a big step, but I’m excited.”
