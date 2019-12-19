Pingree senior Maddie Mandalinci of North Andover, a deadly 3-point shooter, recently committed to Union College to continue her basketball career.
At Pingree, Mandalinci makes up a dynamite one-two punch with fellow co-captain and Amherst College-bound Abbey Skinner.
Mandalinci started her high school career at North Andover, while Skinner — a 6-foot-4 center — began at Danvers High before transferring to Pingree.
“Maddie is a great outside shooter and she’s always on the other team’s best defender,” said Highlanders head coach Dave Latimer. “Abbey is one of the few 6-4 centers around. She didn’t start playing until the eighth grade and has developed great post moves and the ability to block shots.”
Mandalinci averaged 15.4 points per game as a junior. She was named MVP of the Pingree Holiday tourney a winter ago. As a sophomore, she averaged 10.5 points a game and helped Pingree to the NEPSAC tourney for the first time in 12 years.
Along with Skinner, she plays volleyball for Pingree. Mandalinci used to play lacrosse as well, but decided to stick with basketball.
“When I was a sophomore contemplating whether it would be lacrosse or basketball in college, I chose to work on my basketball skills. I’ve played AAU ball for several teams, the last being Mass Mavericks,” she said. “When I was with Playmakers I met Dave, who was one of the coaches.”
Mandalinci played for North Andover for two years before repeating her sophomore year at Pingree. She narrowed her choices down to Union and Connecticut College before making her choice.
“I had an instant connection with both the coaches and girls on the team when I visited last June,” she said. “I felt it was the best place for me and also a strong academic school.”
She has also embraced her time playing for her prep school.
“I really like playing for Pingree,” she said. “It’s helped my game a lot. It’s been fun for Abbey and me to teach (the team’s newcomers) the plays and help them adjust to the speed of the varsity game. They’re great listeners and all are working hard. Coach makes us work really hard on our defense in practice, and it pays off in games.”
Pingree won the Danvers Summer League this past summer, and looks good to make a run this winter.
Pingree is hosting a four-team Christmas Tournament Friday and Saturday with Cushing Academy, Middlesex School and St. Mark’s also taking part. Friday’s games feature Pingree vs. Middlesex at 4:30 p.m., followed by St. Mark’s and Cushing at 6:30 p.m.. Saturday’s consolation tilt is at 11 a.m., followed by the championship contest at 12:30 p.m.
