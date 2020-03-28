The University of Connecticut may be best known as a basketball school, but for North Andover’s Jack Pascucci, it’s the perfect place to continue his hockey career.
Pascucci, a star junior defenseman for Governor’s Academy, has committed to play in the Hockey East for UConn, possibly starting in the 2021-22 season.
“I’m extremely excited,” Pascucci. “College hockey has always been a dream of mine, and UConn is the perfect place for me to play hockey and go to school. From the second I got to the UConn campus, I knew it was where I wanted to go.”
Pascucci drew interest from other major college programs this winter before choosing UConn. He will be the second member from his accomplished sports family to play in Hockey East, following his father, former Boston College captain and NHL draft pick Ron Pascucci Jr. Ron’s father is former Central Catholic head coach Ron Pascucci Sr.
“Toward the end of the (high school) season, recruiting really picked up,” said Jack. “I was talking with five Hockey East schools and had some visits. But, realistically, once I visited UConn, my decision was made.”
Pascucci scored five goals and added 15 assists this winter for Governors Academy (Byfield). His calling card, however, is his work in the defensive end.
“I describe myself as a physical two-way defenseman who takes care of my own zone first, but also will jump up in the rush,” he said. “My shot is something I’ve worked hard on over the years, so I think that’s something that separates me from others. Also, not too many kids play physical anymore, so I think that’s another thing that separates me.”
Pascucci began his high school career at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, tallying three goals during the 2017-18 season. He then played for the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs for the 2018-19 season, scoring five goals and adding 14 assists in 54 games, before joining Governor’s Academy.
With his hockey future now secured, Pascucci said he plans to return to Governor’s for his senior season, then may go directly to college hockey.
“The UConn coaches think I’ll be ready in the fall of 2021,” he said. “But they’re leaving it up to me if I want to play a year of juniors before heading to UConn. My decision will depend on how much I develop over this off-season.
“UConn is a great school with a great hockey program that continues to get better and better each year. When talking with (head coach Mike) Cavanaugh, I trusted him right away. Moving into Hockey East really put UConn hockey on the map.”
HOCKEY IN HIS BLOOD
Hockey, and sports in general, are the lifeblood of the Pascucci family. And it all starts with Jack’s grandfather, Rob Pascucci Sr., who coached Central Catholic hockey in the 1980s.
“I hear so many stories from people who used to play for my grandfather,” said Jack. “The fathers of three of my current teammates (twins Kyle and Collin Elliot and Owen Fowler) played for him. He’s one of my biggest supporters.”
Jack’s father, Rob Pascucci Jr., played four years of hockey at Boston College. He was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the 12th round of the 1988 NHL Draft, and played three seasons in the American Hockey League.
“My dad has helped me more than anyone throughout my hockey career,” said Jack. “I would not be here without him. It’s a huge help to hear his insight on how I can make my game better. He was also a defenseman, so it is a big advantage to be able to have someone who knows as much as he does about the game.”
Another hockey player is Jack’s sister, Reese Pascucci. The freshman scored nine goals for the MVC/DCL-champion Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover girls team this winter. Jack said she will also be playing for Governor’s next year. Their cousin is former Salem soccer/basketball/lacrosse captain Jersey Burns.
And Jack’s mother, Kristen (Mastroianni) Pascucci, is a former sports reporter and anchor for NESN, NECN and WCVB, who has also appeared in television commercials.
“My mom doesn’t talk about it too much about her (TV) work,” said Jack. “But I occasionally hear some stories from her, like when she went shark fishing with Bobby Orr, which I think is pretty cool. She’s one of my biggest fans, who comes to all my games and is very supportive.”
STAYING FRESH
UConn hockey recruit Jack Pascucci of North Andover isn’t letting being away from the rink due to the coronavirus outbreak keep him away from hockey entirely.
“It’s a huge advantage having a (puck) shooting area in my basement where I can go any time of day,” he said. “It’s been great working on skills with my younger sister (HPNA freshman standout) Reese. When it’s nice out we go outside in the driveway on our Rollerblades and stick handle and shoot. I am also really focusing on my diet to try to add weight over the off-season.”
