The Merrimack Valley Conference did itself proud in sectional golf competition Monday with a pair of individual champions.
North Andover sophomore James Robbins won the Div. 1 championship while, for the second year in a row, Central Catholic’s Josh Lavallee was the medalist in the Division 1 North tournament.
What’s more, led by Mac Lee, Andover finished second in the team competition to qualify for next week’s Division 1 state tournament.
Lavallee, a junior from Haverhill, actually tied Melrose’s Thomas Brodeur when they both fired 2-over-par 74s at Rennaissance Golf Course to keep up his outstanding postseason play. Last year, he won the MVC, sectional and state tournaments and was named Eagle-Tribune Golfer of the Year.
Only one stroke behind Lavallee in a tie for third with a 75 was teammate Mikey Yfantopulos. He was tied with Winchester’s Owen Egan, who led the Sachems to the Division 2 North team title.
In Division 1, Robbins fired a spectacular 1-under 71 at Far Corner to take top honors by two strokes over runner-up Alex Landry of St. John’s Prep. As a freshman last year, he shot a 75 to help pace the Knights to the sectional title. North Andover finished fourth on Monday.
Perennial power St. John’s Prep was the Division 1 champion with a score of 307, eight strokes ahead of the runner-up Golden Warriors, who was paced by Lee. He tied for third individually with a 76.
Lee was backed up by teammates Nick Ventura, and Cade Cedorchuck, both of whom were in a tie for 11th with 79s. Also tied for 11th was Haverhill’s Aiden Azevedo.
