NORTH ANDOVER — Asked to name her favorite goal so far this winter, Brooks School star Brooke Rogers of North Andover had to think.
In the midst of a season full of big plays, she had plenty to choose from.
“I had a really nice goal against Milton,” she remembered. “I out-muscled the defenseman, then went in and decked the goalie on the breakaway. It was great.”
That game-winning score from two weeks ago is just one of the many Rogers has delivered in what has been a breakout season.
Just a sophomore, Rogers has scored 21 goals in 24 games this winter. She’s scored at least once in six of her last seven contests, and has five multi-goal games for the season, including two scores in Brooks’ regular season finale on Saturday.
“I’ve had a pretty good year,” she said. “The puck seems to be bouncing my way this year more than it ever has. I also play with great linemates. I’ve improved a lot since coming to Brooks and hope to continue to get better every year.”
With Rogers leading the way, Brooks has surged to a 17-6-1 record this season, and has earned a bye through the first round of the NEPSAC Small tournament. The No. 2-seeded Green and White are scheduled to open tournament play on Saturday against the winner of Cushing Academy and St. Mark’s.
“Brooke just keeps getting better and better,” said Brooks girls hockey coach Lori Charpentier. “She came to us as a ninth grader last year and played right away. She is one of our leading scorers, and is an all-around great player and teammate.”
Rogers fell in love with hockey as a third grader, when her father built a skating rink in the family’s backyard. She soon followed older brother Tyler and big sister Keelin into organized hockey.
Brooke began her high school career two years ago, as a member of the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover varsity team. The then-North Andover High freshman teamed with senior Keelin.
“I grew up with a lot of the girls from HPNA and played town hockey with them,” said Brooke. “I have some close friends on the team right now. I really enjoyed playing with them as a freshman, and getting to play high school hockey with my sister.”
After scoring nine goals in one season for HPNA, Rogers made the decision to transfer.
“I looked at a couple of different prep schools, but Brooks seemed like the best fit for me,” she said. “After visiting the campus and meeting members of the community, I knew it was where I belonged. The team was very accepting, and it is also close to home.”
Last year, repeating her freshman year, Rogers scored nine goals for a Brooks squad that advanced to the NEPSAC Class B final. She tallied a pair of goals in the semifinal win over Worcester Academy.
“It helped my confidence to score a few goals as a freshman,” she said. “Playing on such a strong team allowed me to fit in much easier than if I was expected to carry a heavier load. And club hockey prepared me well for high school hockey.”
Rogers has been even better this winter. She set the tone with three goals in Brooks’ first two games. She recorded her first high school hat trick in a win over Middlesex and has two-goal games against Governor’s Academy, Kents Hill, Lawrence Academy and St. George’s.
She now hopes to continue that hot scoring in the postseason for Brooks, which has won six of its last seven and 11 of 12.
“Two wins can get us the small school championship,” she said. “I’m excited about what’s to come. We lost in the finals last year, so hopefully having that experience can help us succeed this year in the postseason. We can beat anyone on any given day.”
Hockey family
Brooks School girls hockey star Brooke Rogers is the latest in a family of hockey players.
Her older brother Tyler Rogers played for North Andover High — earning MVC All-Star honors in 2014 — and St. Marks (class of 2017).
Her big sister Keelin Rogers was a tri-captain for the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op hockey team as a senior in 2017-18. She was North Andover High’s finalist for Eagle-Tribune Student-Athlete of the Year that spring.
Their cousin Colby Bailey is a senior for Nobles and will play for Babson next winter.
