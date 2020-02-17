If veteran North Andover ski coach Jerry Marchegiani ever needs help setting up the course at Bradford Ski Area, here’s a suggestion.
Just yell out, “Hey Muse, come here.”
Very likely, one the four Muse skiers will step up to the plate. There’s Jack, a senior, and Colby a freshman from the boys team and junior Mia and sophomore Nina from the girls squad.
That’s four from one family, helping bolster both the boys and the girls squads
“It’s unbelievable — I’ve had three from the same family before, but never four,” said Marchegiani. “It’s a great family and they’re a big part of our program.”
Both Jack and Mia were key members of their teams and both qualified for states as individuals. Nina is close behind Mia and usually beats her in the slalom while Colby is showing promise for the future.
In the North Shore Ski League, the Muse foursome was a big reason why the boys were 10-2, the girls were 11-3 and both finished second in the league standings.
The Muse family definitely has a skiing background that goes deep.
Father Jeff Muse and mother Sandy have been skiing pretty much their whole lives, and they met on New Year’s Eve near Loon Mountain, where they both had been skiing.
To further their skiing passion, and for convenience, the couple bought a house in Lincoln only about 800 feet from where they met.
Ever since, the Muse clan has traveled to Loon on the weekends and winter vacations to ski. The children began skiing there when they were 2 and 3-years-old.
The two eldest of the Knights are paid ski instructors there now and Nina and Colby help out.
“They love it up there and they get mad if we don’t go,” said Jeff.
Their experiences at Loon are why the Muse foursome are accomplished skiers and integral parts of the North Andover program, according to Marchegiani.
“All the good skiers in the (North Shore Ski League) ski up north,” said Marchegiani. “You really have to do it if you want to improve and be good.”
Jack certainly agrees.
“It’s definitely essential,” said Jack, who is hopeful of doing some club skiing next year depending on where he goes to college. “You have to get in the repetition and get used to a variety of terrain to get better.
“Bradford can be tough if you don’t have any other experience.”
And, says Mia, the more skiing you do, the more confident you become. That’s been a factor, she says, in her jump from also-ran last year to state qualifier this winter.
“A lot of racing has to do with your mindset,” said Mia. “I’m a lot more confident in my ability this year.”
Also a factor in Mia’s fine season, she says, is sister Nina.
“We have a friendly competition and she pushes me to do better,” said Mia. “She’s better at slalom and I’m better at GS (giant slalom) and we challenge each other.”
Because of their age difference, Jack and Colby aren’t quite as competitive with each other. But, said Jack, “Colby came into the season and said his goal was to beat me.”
While their competitive nature and time spent time at Loon have been instrumental, that doesn’t explain it all according to their father.
“I give a lot of credit to the coach (Marchegiani),” said Jeff. “He brings it out of them and has a way of getting them going. It’s very impressive.”
Marchegiani, who has been coaching 47 years and has a goal of reaching at least 50, may have a chance to coach more of the Muse family. Younger sisters Ava and Bella are in the fifth and fourth grades respectively and are already promising skiers.
“I don’t know if he’ll want any more Muses,” said Mia. “He’s already witnessed a lot of us.”
If Ava and Bella are of the same abilities and dedication, though, don’t bet against it.
