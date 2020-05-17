CLAUDIA MABLEY, C/OF
Future plans: Bates, Environmental Engineering
Coach Caitlin Flanagan: “Claudia is one of the most coachable players that I’ve ever worked with. She loves working hard and inspires everyone who is on the field with her. A few years ago, I asked Claud where she wanted to play and her response was ‘anywhere you need me.’ That exemplifies who this kid is.”
OLIVIA RONDEAU, 2B
Future plans: Suffolk University
Coach Caitlin Flanagan: “Liv is such a fierce competitor and everyone in the MVC knows that. She has a quiet confidence on the field that calms her teammates when they need it the most. She’s been an integral part of North Andover’s success the past few years and was on track to have a 100-hit career.”
ALLISON SGROSSO, 1B/outfield
Future plans: UMaine, Nursing
Coach Caitlin Flanagan: “Allison was slotted to be the starting first baseman this year and I was so excited to see all of her hard work pay off. This is a kid who was willing to step in wherever I needed here and whenever I needed her and I always had complete faith that she would get the job done.”
