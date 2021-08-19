The weight has now been lifted from Trevor Crosby’s shoulders.
The North Andover High incoming senior no longer has to worry about scouts in the stands, recruiting visits or sending out highlight reels.
He can now focus on baseball, because his college future is set.
Crosby has committed to play baseball at Division 1 UMass Lowell, he announced earlier this week.
“It’s a great feeling and a huge stress off my back,” said Crosby. “Playing Division 1 college baseball has been my dream since Day 1, so I am extremely grateful I get the opportunity. This completes that goal. When I committed, I couldn’t contain how happy I was. It was a feeling like no other.”
The college decision comes after the third baseman delivered a stellar spring for North Andover.
Crosby hit .313 (15 for 48) with 14 runs scored an 13 RBIs. He had three hits and four RBIs in a win over Lawrence and three more hits in the Scarlet Knights’ 10-inning tourney win over Reading. He also chipped in as a pitcher when needed.
Lowell was the first college to offer Crosby, and he knew it was the right fit.
“I knew when I visited Lowell and met with the coaches, it was the right school for me,” he said. “I wanted to stay close to my family, so that they can come watch me play.
“The coaches also played a huge part. Coach (Ken) Harring and the whole coaching staff are extremely friendly and welcoming. I feel like they will help improve my game significantly.”
INTEREST SINCE FRESHMAN YEAR
Crosby caught the eye of UMass Lowell as a freshman, long before COVID-19 hit and cancelled his sophomore season.
“I’ve been in contact with Lowell since January of 2020, after I went to their camp,” he said. “I knew this winter that they really wanted me, because my coaches would always ask what I thought of them.
“I found out later that UMass Lowell coach (Ken) Harring was at the Super 8 championship game my freshman year, and I guess I caught his attention.
Two years ago, in the Super 8 state title game, Crosby delivered a crucial three-run double and scored a run. That capped off a freshman season where he hit .303 average (17 for 56) with 11 RBIs and six runs. He had a hit in each of the Knights’ Super 8 victories.
“Going into the year, I was just hoping I would make varsity,” he remembered. “It was nerve racking, but I just played as hard as possible day in and day out. Coach (Todd) Dulin gave me a huge opportunity, and before I knew it I was the starting third baseman and helped the team to win the championship.”
SENIOR YEAR TO COME
While he’s committed to college, Crosby still has one season left for North Andover High. And Dulin believes, had he not lost a season-plus to the pandemic, he would be nearing a major milestone.
“Trevor would have set the all-time hit record at North Andover if he didn’t miss the 26 regular season games because of COVID,” said Dulin. “He’s a hard working intense competitor. He hits good pitching and has lightning quick hand-eye coordination.”
Crosby hopes to keep delivering at the plate, and end with a bang.
“I consider hitting my strong suit,” he said. “I can hit for average, but also some power. When I’m in the box, I’m always hunting my pitch and to drive the ball up the middle or the other way.
“I’d love to finish my high school career by winning another state championship. That’s always the goal for North Andover baseball.”
DIVISION 1 KNIGHTS
Six members of North Andover’s 2019 Super 8 title baseball team have gone Division 1.
Name Graduated NA College
— Sebastian Keane 2019 Northeastern (R-Soph.)
— Jake McElroy 2019 Holy Cross (Soph.)
— Brett Dunham 2021 Northeastern (Frosh.)
— Brendan Holland 2021 UMass Lowell (Frosh.)
— Ryan Griffin 2022 Northeastern commit
— Trevor Crosby 2022 UMass Lowell commit
