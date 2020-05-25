Matt Chicko can laugh now, but the start of his record-setting North Andover High track career was less than ideal.
“The first-ever race I ran in high school, I miscounted the amount of laps,” Chicko remembered. “So, to everyone’s confusion, I sprinted the ‘last’ lap. After I realized what I did, I tried to catch up, but I overexerted myself and ended up vomiting in my high school bathroom.”
That disastrous debut proved to be the start of a stellar career for Chicko, who should be competing in his senior outdoor track season if not for the coronavirus pandemic.
In fact, the Bentley University track recruit has proven there isn’t much he can’t do, on the track or on the football field.
Relays? Chicko led North Andover’s 4x800 team to the EMass. Division 2 title last spring and the 4x400 team to the MVC title over the winter.
Middle distance? He placed fourth at Division 2 states in the 600 (school record 1:24.79) this winter and was second at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational in the 800 last spring (2:00.15).
Hurdles? He took fourth at MVCs in the 400 hurdles last spring (58.03).
Sprints? He ran a 37.03 in the 300 and ran on the third-place 4x200 relay at Division 2 Relays this winter.
“Matt is a gutsy competitor who has better range than any other athlete I’ve ever coached,” said Steve Nugent, North Andover’s track coach since 2002, “He can run competitively from the 200 meters to 800 meters.”
Oh, and in the fall, Chicko was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star receiver/defensive back/kick returner for the Division 2 North finalist football team.
“He’s a very athletic, fast player who was a huge contributor on both sides of the ball,” said football coach John Dubzinski.
Prior to high school, however, Chicko’s focus was lacrosse and hockey.
“In middle school, I was completely invested in lacrosse,” he said. “So track was a fun activity where my friends and I could see who was faster. I had played hockey since I was in preschool and I wanted a change in high school. That’s when I decided to try indoor track.”
There were a few bumps, but he quickly discovered his potential.
“My second race in high school was my first time at (the Reggie Lewis Center) and I was overwhelmed,” he said. “I had no idea how to pace myself, so I just ran with the kids in my heat. I ended up running a 1:31 (in the 600) which I later learned was a few seconds off the freshman nation qualifier.
“I would say I developed a passion for track sometime sophomore year, while running the 600 and being introduced to the 800.”
Last spring, as a junior, Chicko finished top-10 in the Eagle-Tribune area in the 400 (5th, 51.57), 800 (9th, 2:00.15) and 400 hurdles (6th, 58.03) while running on the region’s No. 1 4x400 (3:25.08) and 4x800 (8:03.01) relays.
This past winter, he helped North Andover repeat as MSTCA Division 2 relay champs, running on the winning 4x400.
Chicko knows he would have continued to improve this spring, and feels he has plenty of room to grow in college track.
“I think I’m still fairly new to track,” he said. “My first real year of track was sophomore year. So I think I have a lot more to learn and more to improve. I love competition and I feel I have a lot more competing to do. I also believe that missing the end of indoor and all of outdoor has made me want to compete more.”
FOOTBALL BREAKTHROUGH
After contributing as a role player to North Andover football’s 2018 Division 2 state championship, Matt Chicko emerged as a go-to receiver and Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive back for the Scarlet Knights that returned to the North title game this past fall.
“My goal was definitely to make a name for myself,” he said. “Everyone thought our skill positions were going to take a major hit (due to graduation). I tried to step up and become more of an asset on offense and defense.”
Chicko finished the fall with 22 catches for 515 yards and seven touchdowns. He had a career-high 124 yards and two TDs in the North final loss to Lincoln-Sudbury.
“Beating Reading to go to the North finals was amazing,” he said. “After going 1-3 (to start the season), everyone counted us out. As a team, we knew we were better than that. The Reading game gave us the opportunity to show everyone what we could do.”
