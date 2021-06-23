Will Gossman fell in love with the javelin first, as a freshman for the North Andover High track team.
His journey to becoming one of the top 400 meter runners in the region, however, was far more unlikely.
“My first-ever race I ran was the weight man relay during the freshman-sophomore meet my freshman year,” he said of the race run by throwers for fun. “I ran a decent time and sort of caught the eye of my coaches. Flash-forward a couple years, I stopped basketball and needed a winter sport. I tried indoor track and decided to run. I fell in love with the competition of the event, and my 400-meter career began.”
This fall, the man known as “Goose” to his teammates and coaches has proven himself as a top competitor in both events.
Gossman won the javelin at the Merrimack Valley Conference meet with a throw of 161-11, then placed second at the Division 1 North meet over the weekend with a 162-6, less than a foot behind the champ.
In his first season running the 400 outdoors, Gossman took second at MVCs (50.69) — helping the North Andover boys win the team title — then was fourth at Division 1 North (50.42), just over a second behind the champ.
Gossman also excels as the anchor led of the 4x400 relay. He led the Scarlet Knights to victories at the MVC meet (3:29.74) and MSTCA Division 2 Relays (3:25.59) and a second at Division 1 North (3:24.67).
He also led victories in the javelin relay and 4x200 relay (1:31.89) at Division 2 Relays, helping North Andover win the team title.
Gossman hopes to add to those accomplishments when he competes at All-States on Saturday at Milford High School.
“Goose is one of our most respected seniors, on a senior heavy team,” said Scarlet Knights head boys track coach Steve Nugent, who was recently hired as athletic director. “He’s such a talented athlete. He could probably do any event in track and be successful. He has such a competitive spirit, but doesn’t take himself too seriously.”
When the Northeastern-bound Gossman went out for track as a freshman, he was unsure what event would be right.
“I started javelin my freshman year because a few teachers and coaches told me I should try it,” he said. “One thing I love about javelin is that it’s more about form than anything else. You don’t need to be the biggest meat head out there. It’s more about being smart and perfecting your craft.
“It felt great to win javelin (at MVCs) mostly because I’ve been competing with all those guys throughout all of high school and to come out on top was special.”
What does he enjoy most about the 400?
“The 400 meter obviously takes speed and strength,” he said, “but more than anything else it takes grit and I love that about it. With it being my first year running the event outdoors, I didn’t really know what to expect. I really liked being able to finish 1-2 with my teammate Peter Martel.”
Gossman has a special connection with his 4x400 teammates. He and the other three runners — Matthew Kutz, Owen Phelan and Andrew Howard — were all members of the North Andover varsity soccer team. Gossman was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star defender.
At All-States, Gossman will throw the javelin and run the relay, and might run the open 400.
“It truly is the culmination of four years of hard work,” he said. “I can’t wait to see what our team can do.”
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.