There is baseball stress. And there is the stress that Steven Hajjar is experiencing today.
The North Andover resident will take the rollercoaster-like ride, baseball stress, over the stress of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Tonight is Day 1 of the three-day process with 36 players being chosen in the first round. Tomorrow will be rounds 2 through 10 and Tuesday will be rounds 11 through 20.
Baseball stress?
As in going against the top college talent in the country on a weekly basis, many a hitter of whom will be drafted this weekend.
“Bring it on,” said Hajjar, who just completed his junior year at the University of Michigan. “I love that. I don’t look it as stress. I love to compete. I always have.”
Indeed. Hajjar finished this past spring at 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 110 strikeouts in just 82 innings, earning All-Big 10 honors.
What is MLB Draft stress?
It’s almost like a lingering illness, as long as two years and now, as the day (or three days) have arrived, temperatures are running high.
The long-term stress is playing for the pro scouts, something college coaches worry about for their draft-eligible players.
Then there is the stress between your last college start and the draft.
“It’s tough just waiting and waiting, honestly it’s brutal,” added Hajjar. “Everything is so secretive. Your career is at stake. You just don’t know what’s going to happen.”
This is not Hajjar’s first rodeo with the MLB Draft. He was selected in the 21st round by the Milwaukee Brewers coming out of Central Catholic in 2018.
But in reality that was a cursory pick when it became apparent Hajjar would not be drafted in the first two rounds, a perquisite for him to consider skipping college. It was going to take seven figures to get Hajjar then and no team was willing to do it.
The 2021 MLB Draft, shortened from 40 rounds to 20 rounds, could be different for Hajjar.
If all goes according to plan and Hajjar is selected some time later tonight in Round 1 or early on Day 2, he will be a rich young man.
The last pick of the first round is slotted to receive a $2,000,000 bonus. And the 66th overall pick, very late in Round 2, would be slotted to receive about $1,000,000.
Hajjar has a lot going for him. Not only is he a left-hander who consistently hits the low-to-90s (mph), but his arm is fresh. In fact, his fastball touched 97 mph at an MLB Combine in mid-June.
Because of a fluke, pickup basketball injury his freshman year, missing the College World Series season due to ACL surgery, and the fact that pandemic shortened the 2020 season (he had only four starts), he has a lot of bullets left in his arsenal.
In fact, while he only threw 20 innings last year, he showed scouts some electric performances, going 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts.
Those setbacks have, Hajjar believes, prepared him well for the professional experience which is nothing like a simple, straight line.
“I have faced some adversity in college baseball, some minor bumps,” said Hajjar. “But those experiences have made me stronger mentally. I’ve learned a lot in dealing with whatever comes my way and trying to turn it into a positive.”
The Michigan experience for Hajjar was more than he bargained for.
He learned a lot about pitching, tendencies, etc. that he believes aren’t taught at most programs, even the elite ones.
“We learned a lot in scout meetings about opposing hitters,” said Hajjar. “We were ahead of the curve in terms of analytics, reading Trackman reports, seeing tendencies, seeing things you individually need to improve upon. I learned so much.”
Attending football and basketball games with fellow students was another experience he will always cherish.
“There is a buzz you get there on campus that I don’t know if you get at other places,” said Hajjar.
A big reason Hajjar is prime for the draft is his age. He is only 20, turning 21. That means there is still time for his body and mind to mature more.
While Hajjar has left open the possibility that he could return to Michigan, it would probably take a disappointing next few days for that to happen.
“I’m not one hundred percent sure what’s going to happen,” said Hajjar. “Going back to school is an option. But right now I’m focused on the draft.”
The plan is to have a small gathering over at the Hajjar home in North Andover on Sunday.
“I am excited on one side, but I wish it was over already,” said Hajjar. “My goal has always been to play professional baseball and now that time could be very close. I guess I have to wait a little longer.”
KEEGAN: DAY 2 GUY
Methuen’s Dom Keegan has a lot of the same qualities as his former batterymate, Steven Hajjar.
He is only 20. He starred for a big-time program, eventual runnerup Vanderbilt University. And he made his mark in one, full season as a legitimate professional.
There are two questions:
Is Keegan a guarantee to sign a pro contract if the money is right? Probably.
Would he return to Vandy if his price is not met? Absolutely.
Keegan is more likely a mid-round prospect, which is more in the $700,000 or less category.
What Keegan has going for him as a pro is his ability as a catcher. He only started playing first base this past year at Vandy.
If he were to return to Vandy he could possibly move into the top two rounds, get another year of college under his belt, and be only 21 when the draft occurs in 2022.
The draft and ensuing negotiation will be interesting for Keegan and his immediate future.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Michigan coach: Hajjar real deal
University of Michigan coach Eric Bakich says while Steven Hajjar may have three-plus years of eligibility remaining as a Wolverine, he says his ace from the past spring is ready to be a professional.
As in ... now.
“I can’t imagine the second round going by and a team not selecting Steven,” said Bakich. “He’s ready. He’s worked extremely hard as everyone knows. He has a high connection to competition. His drive to succeed is special.”
