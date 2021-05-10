While North Andover’s Matt Sapienza enjoys delivering a big hit, for the Phillips Academy senior, nothing compares to dominating on the mound.
“Although I love to hit, I would have to say I definitely love to pitch more,” said Sapienza. “I used to say I’m the type of pitcher to hit my spots with a good off-speed pitch, but my velocity has improved dramatically. I’m fearless on the mound, and I’m confident throwing to any batter in any situation.”
So far this spring, no one has been able to touch whatever the 6-foot-2 righty has delivered for a Phillips Academy squad that’s 8-0 and ranked No. 24 in the country by Perfectgame.org.
Sapienza sports a 3-0 record and a 0.00 ERA, having not allowed an earned run while striking out 22 in 16 innings pitched.
As the starting second baseman when he’s not pitching, he’s hitting a solid .278 with six RBIs and three runs scored.
Possessing a fastball that has been clocked in the low 90s, Sapienza committed to play baseball at Division 1 Georgetown University (Washington D.C.) last spring.
Prepbaseballreport.com ranked Sapienza one of its “Stars on the Rise” from around the country for the 2021 season, and Phillips Academy coach Kevin Graber believes he could hear his name called in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft.
“It’s such a luxury when perhaps your best player is also your hardest worker and also your most selfless teammate,” said Graber.
“And talk about a competitor. We’ve had a wealth of Division 1 recruits and a handful of MLB draft picks in my 12 years at Andover, but Matt’s on the very short list of pitchers throughout the years I’d choose for a winner-take-all championship game. That says a lot.”
PHILLIPS ACE
A standout since Little League, Sapienza fell in love with Phillips Academy from the moment he toured the campus with Graber as an eighth grader.
“Coming in and being one of four freshman to make the varsity team was a big accomplishment for me,” he said. “My first real appearance for PA was when I came on in relief of current Boston College pitcher Travis Lane. I pitched 3 2/3 innings and struck out five batters. Coming off the field after the last out made me really feel like I belonged on this team.”
As a sophomore, he allowed just one earned run and struck out 13 in 12.1 innings for a Phillips squad that advanced to the New England Prep semifinals. He also started at second base.
After seeing his 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19, Sapienza opened 2021 with a bang.
In Phillips’ second game this spring, Sapienza threw three innings of shutout relief to earn the win, and drove in the winning runs with a two-run triple in the 12th inning.
“Being back on the field this spring with the team made me feel like I was a freshman all over again,” he said. “The adrenaline was going when I walked to the mound in an Andover uniform for the first time in almost two years. We got in a huddle around the mound right before the first pitch and I looked around and just immediately knew that this was going to be a special season.”
GEORGETOWN RECRUIT
When COVID canceled the 2020 season, Sapienza worried it would derail his college recruiting. That fear was quickly erased, however, when he committed to play for Georgetown University.
“My sophomore year, I went to Georgetown for a baseball camp,” he said. “I had the same feeling I had when I visited PA for the first time. I knew that this was where I wanted to be.
“When my dad (former Syracuse football player David Sapienza) was at an NFL tryout after his injury as a senior, one of the trainers said, ‘Son I hope you studied.’ Just like that his career was over. My parents have always made academics a priority in my life and I know that Georgetown will continue me on that path.”
Sapienza has an impressive pitch selection — in addition to his fastball — that should benefit him at the next level.
“This offseason, I found a new grip for my slider,” he said. “My slider feels the best it ever has. I’m comfortable throwing it in any count. My change-up has also been a pitch that I’m comfortable throwing whenever. On the mound, I never believe that the batter is in control. I feel like my command is something that I prioritize, and I’m fearless in any spot.”
FAMILY OF ATHLETES
Phillips Academy baseball star Matt Sapienza comes from a family full of athletes.
His father, David Sapienza, played football at Syracuse (1985-88). His grandfather, Rick Sapienza, played football at Villanova, then two games for the NFL’s New York Titans.
His sister Lauren Sapienza ran track for North Andover (class of 2017), advancing to New Balance Nationals as a member of the sprint medley relay.
Sapienza’s cousins include former Whittier Tech three-sport athletes Connor Bradley (WT, 2015) and Kevin Bradley (WT, 2018), ex-Andover basketball standout Charlie McCarthy (AHS, 2020) and Saint Michaels field hockey recruit Chloe Sapienza of Georgetown. Another cousin, Will Paul, is a promising football player who is headed to Central Catholic in the fall.
