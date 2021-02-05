NORTH ANDOVER – Guess who shoveled his driveway, with help from his father and younger brother/teammate, after the blizzard on Tuesday, to get up some shots?
North Andover High boys basketball coach Paul Tanglis chuckled before answering.
“Jake Wolinski,” said Tanglis.
Tanglis would be correct.
There was a time, like the end of last year, when Tanglis wasn’t spot on with questions about his senior guard, particularly his future in the sport. Last spring, he told Jake, then a junior, that playing basketball in college probably wasn’t realistic.
“I just wanted to be honest,” said Tanglis. “I said it’s going to be a stretch. ... Well, I was wrong about that one, wasn’t I?”
Jake has gone off in 2021. He is coming off one of the most prolific shooting performances in area boys basketball history, hitting 11 3-pointers en route to 35 points in last Saturday night’s win, 77-63, over Billerica.
Through six games he is averaging 20 points per game.
On Saturday night, he missed his first two treys before going on a tear.
“I never felt like that before,” said Jake. “I have to credit my teammates. Every time I got to open space the ball came to me. And I kept shooting. Honestly, it was a great feeling.”
Tanglis deserves a bit of a pass. Nobody expected what Jake has done over his six games in 2021 other than, well, Jake.
A year ago, he made 23 3-pointers in 21 games. He had a stretch of four games when he didn’t score a point.
“You talk about kids working out in off-season, getting a little bit better,” said Tanglis. “I’ve seen that a lot, every year. I’ve never seen this jump. Never.”
That’s where Jake comes in. He has spent countless hours after practice, at the North Andover Youth Center, and even Cedardale throwing up shots.
“I knew I had this in me,” said Jake, who also plays football and lacrosse. “I had some opportunities last year, standing in the corner with open shots, not making them. I knew if I worked harder, and got up more shots, I could score a lot more.”
Jake credited Tanglis and assistant coach Matt Medeiros for helping change some mechanics of his shot. He also did a lot of work with Philadelphia 76ers scout Jeff Nelson, a well-known shooting guru, at Cedardale, whose son Tyler is one of the best shooters the area has ever produced.
“The one thing about COVID-19 was that I had a lot more time on my hands to work on my game and my shot,” said Jake. “It was a lot of reps and muscle memory, to the point where if I miss it short or long, I can make the adjustment on my own.
“Coach Nelson, (Youth Center’s) Rick Gorman, coach Medeiros,” said Jake. “I’ve had so much help, getting me extra gym time.”
Tanglis said that while Jake’s shot, which has already connected on an area-most 29 treys thus far, is getting a lot of publicity this winter, his work as a defender is equal to his incredible 50 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
“He also covers the other team’s best player,” said Tanglis. “The thing is Jake doesn’t do a dance after making a 3-pointer. He’s hustling back to play defense. Honestly, I’ve never coached a player who I can honestly say never took a play off during a practice or game.”
Ironically, Jake’s kid brother, freshman Zach, was the big talk around town heading into this season when the Wolinski name was mentioned.
He’s the starting point guard and, as expected, turning heads with his maturity in running the offense.
“It’s really cool playing with Zach,” said Jake. “It’s the first time we’ve been on the same team. We practice together a lot. I can tell you, he’s going to be a very, very good player. He’s way better than I was.”
As for Wolinski’s future in college, he would like to play football and maybe basketball at a Div. 3 school. He’s got Tanglis’ support on the basketball part.
“Jake can absolutely play in college. In fact, whoever gets him will be lucky,” said Tanglis. “But he still has some more to accomplish at North Andover High. And I can’t wait to see it.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Mastrullo on Jake, brother Zach
Billerica High boys basketball coach Mark Mastrullo suffered two, big defeats at the hands of Jake Wolinski and North Andover High, 85-46 and 77-63.
Jake scored a combined 55 points in the two games.
“We knew he could shoot it, but didn’t realize he was that good,” said Mastrullo. “Everything was pure, almost all swishes, no garbage shots. The thing that struck me was every time he got open his teammates got him the ball. And it was out of his hands before we got there.”
As for his younger brother, freshman Zach Wolinski, Mastrullo is impressed.
“He will be a force to be reckoned with, a solid-combo guard and a leader,” said Mastrullo. “They both are tough-minded and play defense. They are not one-dimensional players.”
NAHS coaches ASSEMBLE tape
North Andover High coach Paul Tanglis said one of his assistants put together a video, to music, of Jake’s big night, including all of the 3-pointers made.
“It was a Klay Thompson-esque performance by Jake,” said Tanglis. “He only took three or four dribbles combined for all of his made shots. That’s impressive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.