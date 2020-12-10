Joey Valentino says that he’s “cautiously optimistic” that there will be a collegiate wrestling season.
That’s not quite as upbeat and positive as the former North Andover standout is known to be. But that’s probably more positive than others.
Valentino is certainly hoping for a season, to build on a fine freshman campaign he enjoyed as the starting 125-pounder for Castleton University.
Quickly establishing himself as one of Castleton’s most reliable wrestlers, Valentino compiled an impressive 31-13 record that included seven pins, one coming in just 19 seconds. He finished second in two tournaments and third in another and was a NWCA Academic All-American.
“I thought I could have done better in the regional (finishing 1-2), but I was happy with the season,” said Valentino. “I knew it (Division 3 wrestling) was no joke — there’s a lot of tough guys. ... I honestly didn’t think I’d do as well as I did.”
Castleton coach Scott Legacy was certainly pleased with Valentino’s initial season.
“We feel the sky is the limit for Joey building off his freshmen year,” said Legacy. “Joey has been a pleasure to have on the team. He brings a tremendously hard work ethic to everything he does, whether it be in the classroom, strength and conditioning practices or wrestling practices.”
Valentino has worked so diligently on strength training that he’s outgrown 125 pounds and recently, with Legacy’s approval, decided to go up a class to 133 pounds.
“I was having a hard time getting down to 125 and I think I now have the strength to wrestle at 133,” said Valentino.
But will there be a season? Many Division 3 schools have cancelled their 2021 wrestling schedules completely, but Castleton is among a group (that includes Springfield, Southern Maine and Norwich) that is hoping to wrestle a slate starting in January.
“We haven’t set a schedule yet, but we’re hoping,” said Legacy. “It’s day by day at this point.”
While waiting to find out, Valentino is taking classes remotely from home and continues to work out, primarily at the Doughboy Wrestling Club in Lowell.
“My goal this year is just to become a stronger and better wrestler,” said Valentino, who is majoring in exercise science and hopes to get a masters in that field. “I’m hoping we get some meets in but, either way, this is considered a red-shirt year so I’ll have three more years.”
That’s certainly good news for Legacy and Castleton.
***************************************
Familiar managerS
Joey Valentino sees a familiar face this year whenever there is live wrestling practice at Castleton University. It’s his sister, Kiki, who is a freshman manager at Castleton and hopes to play rugby at the school. Another Castleton wrestling manager from North Andover is senior Greta Hoehn, who coach Scott Legacy is very high on.
“She is awesome,” said Legacy. “There isn’t one thing that Greta can’t do!”
.
************************
Valentino’s record
North Andover
Freshman — 16-5
Sophomore — 54-8
Junior — 56-3
Senior — 59-2
Castleton University
Freshman — 31-13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.