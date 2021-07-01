North Andover’s Kyle Webster never could have envisioned he would become a postseason hero this spring.
The St. John’s Prep junior, after all, was not on the varsity baseball team’s game day active roster for most of this season, and he didn’t make his first career varsity start until June 23.
So, when Webster launched his North championship-winning home run on Monday, it truly was a surreal moment.
“Honestly, no, I never imagined I would be here,” said Webster. “If you had told me a few months ago that this was happening, I would have told you that you were crazy. But it has been incredible.”
After not making his varsity debut until June 6, Webster has become the starting first baseman and surprise star for St. John’s Prep, which played in the Division 1 state semifinals on Wednesday.
The lefty’s first high school home run, a two-run shot, provided the winning runs in the Prep’s 4-2 win over Lincoln-Sudbury on Monday. He also made a key scoop on a crucial double play.
“Kyle waited patiently for his opportunity and is seizing the moment,” said Eagles head baseball coach Dan Letarte. “Kyle has contributed a lot with his bat, adding to our offense, and plays a terrific first base.”
EARNING HIS SHOT
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Webster enjoyed a breakout Fall 2 in the early spring, earning the starting left tackle job for the St. John’s Prep football team.
But when baseball season arrived, Webster became a spectator.
“I wasn’t on the dress list for varsity games,” said Webster. “I didn’t put on a uniform for most of the season. I participated in every practice, but on game day I would be in the dugout, usually in my (Pete) Frates jersey and a pair of shorts.
“I’m not the type of kid who complains about playing time. But I had never faced this before. It was humbling. It was a little frustrating. I knew I had to earn my innings.”
Webster did that, in part, by changing his swing.
“I felt very uncomfortable,” he said. “I have always felt very smooth at the plate, and suddenly I felt very robotic. My bat felt slow. So I changed my batting stance. I went back to playing the game I loved, I started seeing the ball better and the coaches started noticing.”
VARSITY BREAKTHROUGH
Webster made his varsity debut on June 6, pinch hitting late in a 10-2 win over Catholic Memorial.
He finally made his first start on June 23, against Westford Academy in the Division 1 North quarterfinals.
“I was so nervous,” he said. “You don’t get many chances like that, so I had to perform. In my first varsity at-bat I singled up the middle to drive in two runs. That felt great. After that, I started to feel comfortable. And I earned a start in the next game.”
But his biggest moment came in the Division 1 North title game against Lincoln-Sudbury, when he blasted a home run out to right-center field.
“I was very nervous,” he said. “I really just wanted to get on base and set the guys at the top of the order up to drive in runs. After that, it was a blur. I saw the ball off the bat and heard a big noise. It felt so smooth off the bat. It felt picture-perfect. I didn’t know it was going to go out, but I thought it had a good chance. It was the perfect time for a big hit.
“That was my first home run on the big diamond. I hadn’t hit one out since Little League, and I couldn’t have asked for more.”
Despite his impressive size, Webster said his game isn’t all about power.
“I think I play first base pretty well,” he said. “Defense has always been my game, stopping balls in the dirt and making the right plays at the right time. I also see myself as a situational hitter. I make contact, don’t strike out much, and get timely hits.”
With a year left of high school, Webster is hoping to open the eyes of college programs, either in baseball or football.
“It’s definitely going to be a tough choice between the sports,” he said. “I’m going to keep my options open and show coaches what I can bring to their program.”
ATHLETIC FAMILY
North Andover’s Kyle Webster chose to attend St. John’s Prep, in large part, to follow in the footsteps of his cousin, former Prep baseball star and now New York Yankees prospect Max Burt, also of North Andover.
“Going to the Prep campus to watch my cousin’s games, it just felt like a perfect fit,” said Webster, whose mother and Burt’s mother are sisters. “I look up to Max so much. I wanted to do what he did at the Prep. We stay updated, he critiques my swing, and we talk baseball.”
Burt, the son of Eagle-Tribune sports editor Bill Burt, is currently playing for the Yankees’ double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots.
Webster’s sister, Julia Webster, was a two-time All-MVC volleyball player at North Andover High (class of 2019). She now plays for Union College.
Prep Falls Short
St. John’s Prep baseball fell to Xaverian 8-3 in the Division 1 state semifinals on Wednesday. North Andover’s Kyle Webster had a double, after an eight-pitch at-bat, and scored a run in the second inning.
SEE HIS SHOT
For video of Kyle Webster’s North title game home run, visit eagletribune.com.
