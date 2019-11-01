North Boys Soccer Pairings: North Andover earns top seed in Division 2

Division 1
SEEDINGS: 1. Lynn English 14-0-2; 2. East Boston 16-2-0; 3. Lincoln-Sudbury 13-1-2; 4. Medford 14-3-1; 5. Lexington 11-1-5; 6. Somerville 13-3-2; 7. Framingham 11-2-4; 8. St. Johns Prep 12-3-3; 9. Peabody 13-5-0; 10. Chelsea 11-3-4; 11. Acton-Boxborough 11-4-3; 12. Revere 11-5-2; 13. Chelmsford 9-3-6; 14. Cambridge 10-6-2; 15. Newton North 7-6-5; 16. ANDOVER 8-7-3; 17. HAVERHILL 8-8-2; 18. Boston Latin School 7-8-3
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Sunday, Nov. 3
GAME 1: Haverhill at Andover, 2 p.m.; GAME 2: Boston Latin at Newton North, 1 p.m.
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, Nov. 5
GAME 3: Game 1 winner at Lynn English, 5 p.m.; GAME 4: Peabody at St. John’s Prep, 3 p.m.; GAME 5: Chelmsford at Medford, 4 p.m.; GAME 6: Revere at Lexington, 6 p.m.; GAME 7: Game 2 winner at East Boston, 5 p.m.; GAME 8: Chelsea at Framingham, 2 p.m.; GAME 9: Cambridge at Lincoln-Sudbury, 2 p.m.; GAME 10: Acton-Boxboro at Somerville, 6 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Nov. 7
SEMIFINALS (TBA)
FINALS (TBA)
Division 2
SEEDINGS: 1. NORTH ANDOVER 13-2-2; 2. Lynn Classical 13-3-2; 3. Beverly 11-3-4; 4. Shawsheen 11-3-4; 5. Masconomet 12-4-3; 6. Winchester 10-3-5; 7. Belmont 10-4-2; 8. Reading 9-4-3; 9. Concord-Carlisle 8-3-5; 10. Arlington 9-5-3; 11. Boston Latin Academy 9-6-2; 12. CENTRAL CATHOLIC 10-8-0; 13. Wakefield 8-6-4; 14. Madison Park 7-6-1; 15. Marblehead 8-7-3; 16. Billerica 9-8-1; 17. Brighton 6-6-1; 18. Greater Lowell Tech. 8-8-2; 19. Charlestown 7-7-2
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Monday, Nov. 4
GAME 1: Brighton at Billerica, 2 p.m.; GAME 2: Greater Lowell at Marblehead, 3 p.m.; GAME 3: Charlestown at Madison Park, 2 p.m.
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, Nov. 5
GAME 4: Concord-Carlisle at Reading, 6:30 p.m.;
Wednesday, Nov. 6
GAME 5: Game 1 winner at North Andover, 5 p.m.; GAME 6: Wakefield at Shawsheen, 4 p.m.; GAME 7: Central Catholic at Masconomet, 2 p.m.; GAME 8: Game 2 winner at Lynn Classical, 6 p.m.; GAME 9: Arlington at Belmont, 6:30 p.m.; GAME 10: Game 3 winner at Beverly, 2 p.m.; GAME 11: Boston Latin at Winchester, 4:30 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday, Nov. 9
SEMIFINALS (TBA)
FINALS (TBA)
Division 3
SEEDINGS: 1. Bedford 14-1-1; 2. Northeast 12-3-2; 3. Watertown 12-4-2; 4. PENTUCKET 12-4-2; 5. Newburyport 11-3-4; 6. Dracut 12-8-0; 7. Gloucester 10-6-2; 8. WHITTIER 10-7-1; 9. North Reading 10-7-1; 10. Lynnfield 9-8-1; 11. Melrose 7-6-5; 12. O’ Bryant 7-7-2; 13. Wayland 6-7-5; 14. Weston 4-10-4; 15. Saugus 5-13-0
FIRST ROUND
Monday, Nov. 4
GAME 1: North Reading at Whittier, 3 p.m.; GAME 2: Wayland at Pentucket, 2 p.m.; GAME 3: O’Bryant at Newburyport, 5 p.m.; GAME 4: Saugus at Northeast, 2 p.m.; GAME 5: Weston at Watertown, 7 p.m.; GAME 6: Melrose at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Lynnfield at Gloucester, 6 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday, Nov. 6 — Thursday, Nov. 7
SEMIFINALS (TBA)
FINALS (TBA)
