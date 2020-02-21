North Girls Hoop Pairings: Pentucket starts repeat title run atop Division 2

The road to a repeat Division 2 state championship starts on Thursday for the Pentucket girls basketball team, which earned the No. 1 seed in the North bracket.
The Sachems, who are led by returning Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Angelica Hurley (14.0 ppg) and Angelina Yacubacci (12.3 ppg), earned a first-round bye to the quarterfinals, where they’ll play either Tewksbury or Danvers. Earlier in the season, the Sachems beat the Redmen, 36-34.
In Division 1 North, four local teams qualified.
Central Catholic (17-3) is the No. 3 seed and will host Beverly on Tuesday, while Andover (14-6) is the No. 6 seed and will host Arlington on Monday. A win by both local teams would pit the rivals against each other in the quarterfinals.
The Raiders have beaten the Golden Warriors twice already this winter.
Haverhill (10-10) and North Andover (10-10) were the final two to make the 16-team D1 North tourney, and will be at top seeds Woburn and Chelmsford in the first round.
Whittier (16-4) earned the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in Division 3, while in Division 4 Presentation of Mary (9-9) is the No. 11 and final seed and will try to pull the upset against Fenway on Tuesday.
Division 1 NORTH
SEEDINGS: 1. Woburn 19-1; 2. Chelmsford 18-2; 3. CENTRAL CATHOLIC 17-3; 4. Everett 16-4; 5. Cambridge 16-4; 6. ANDOVER 14-6; 7. Lynn English 14-6; 8. Billerica 13-7; 9. Lexington 13-7; 10. Masconomet 12-7; 11. Arlington 12-8; 12. Belmont 11-9; 13. Reading 11-9; 14. Beverly 11-9; 15. HAVERHILL 10-10; 16. NORTH ANDOVER 10-10
FIRST ROUND
MONDAY, February 24
GAME 1: Arlington at Andover, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, February 25
GAME 2: North Andover at Woburn, 6 p.m.; GAME 3: Lexington at Billerica, 7 p.m.; GAME 4: Belmont at Cambridge, 7 p.m.; GAME 5: Haverhill at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; GAME 6: Beverly at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, February 26
GAME 7: Reading at Everett, 7 p.m.; GAME 8: Masconomet at Lynn English, 7 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Dates, sites and times to be announced
Division 2 NORTH
SEEDINGS: 1. PENTUCKET 20-2; 2. Marblehead 17-3; 3. Saugus 16-4; 4. Wilmington 15-5; 5. Burlington 15-5; 6. Newburyport 12-8; 7. North Reading 12-8; 8. Tewksbury 11-9; 9. Danvers 11-9; 10. Hamilton-Wenham 11-9; 11. Lynn Classical 10-10; 12. Dracut 8-12; 13. Somerville 8-12
FIRST ROUND
MONDAY, February 24
GAME 1: Danvers at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, February 25
GAME 2: Dracut at Burlington, 7 p.m.; GAME 3: Lynn Classical at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, February 26
GAME 4: Somerville at Wilmington, 7 p.m.; GAME 5: Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading, 7 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
THURSDAY, February 27
GAME 6: Game 1 winner at Pentucket, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, February 28
GAME 7: Game 3 winner at Saugus, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, February 29
GAME 8: Game 5 winner at Marblehead, 7 p.m.
TO BE ANNOUNCED
GAME 9: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner
SEMIFINALS
Dates, sites and times to be announced
Division 3 NORTH
SEEDINGS: 1. St. Mary’s 20-2; 2. Amesbury 18-2; 3. WHITTIER 16-4; 4. Bishop Fenwick 14-6; 5. Lynnfield 13-6; 6. Winthrop 13-7;
7. Latin Academy 11-9; 8. Austin Prep 11-9; 9. Manchester-Essex 10-10; 10. Watertown 9-11; 11. Bedford 7-11
FIRST ROUND
MONDAY, February 24
GAME 1: Manchester-Essex at Austin Prep, 7 p.m.; GAME 2: Watertown at Latin Academy, 4 p.m.; GAME 3: Bedford at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
THURSDAY, February 27
GAME 4: Lynnfield at Bishop Fenwick, 7 p.m.; GAME 5: Game 3 winner at Whittier, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, February 28
GAME 6: Game 1 winner at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; GAME 7: Game 2 winner at Amesbury, 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Dates, sites and times to be announced
Division 4
SEEDINGS: 1. Matignon 17-1; 2. Maimonides 10-2; 3. Northeast 16-4; 4. Malden Catholic 15-5; 5. Snowden 14-6; 6. Fenway 13-7; 7. Rockport 11-7; 8. Mystic Valley 11-9; 9. Kipp Academy 11-9; 10. Lynn Tech 10-10; 11. PRESENTATION OF MARY 9-9
FIRST ROUND
TUESDAY, February 25
GAME 1: Kipp Academy at Mystic Valley, 7 p.m.; GAME 2: Lynn Tech at Rockport, 7 p.m.; GAME 3: PMA at Fenway, 7 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
THURSDAY, February 27
GAME 4: Snowden at Malden Catholic, TBA
FRIDAY, February 28
GAME 5: Game 1 winner at Matignon, TBA; GAME 6: Game 3 winner at Northeast, TBA
SUNDAY, March 1
GAME 7: Game 2 winner at Maimonides, TBA
SEMIFINALS
Dates, sites and times to be announced
