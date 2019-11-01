North Girls Soccer Pairings: Haverhill at Central highlights opening D1 matchup

Division 1
SEEDINGS: 1. Revere 14-1-3; 2. Westford Academy 14-2-2; 3. Brookline 12-1-5; 4. ANDOVER 12-3-3; 5. Lexington 11-4-3; 6. CENTRAL CATHOLIC 10-4-3; 7. NORTH ANDOVER 10-5-3; 8. Acton-Boxborough 9-4-5; 9. Chelmsford 10-5-3; 10. Peabody 11-7-0; 11. HAVERHILL 9-7-1; 12. Lincoln-Sudbury 7-5-6
FIRST ROUND
Monday, Nov. 4
GAME 1: Chelmsford at Acton-Boxboro, 3:30 p.m.; GAME 2: Lincoln-Sudbury at Lexington, 2 p.m.; GAME 3: Peabody at North Andover, 5 p.m.; GAME 4: Haverhill at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Nov. 7
GAME 5: Game 1 winner at Revere, 6:30 p.m.; GAME 6: Game 2 winner at Andover, 2 p.m.; GAME 7: Game 3 winner at Westford, 5 p.m.; GAME 8: Game 4 winner at Brookline, 6 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Monday, Nov. 11
FINALS (TBA)
Division 2
No area teams qualified
Division 3
SEEDINGS: 1. Stoneham 15-3-0; 2. Lynnfield 13-2-3; 3. Austin Prep 13-2-3; 4. Boston Latin Academy 16-5-0; 5. Northeast 12-5-0; 6. O’Bryant 13-5-2; 7. GREATER LAWRENCE 11-4-3; 8. Bishop Fenwick 11-5-2; 9. Saugus 12-6-0; 10. North Reading 9-3-6; 11. Wayland 9-4-3; 12. WHITTIER 10-6-1; 13. Swampscott 10-6-2; 14. Bedford 10-6-2; 15. Shawsheen 8-5-3; 16. Newburyport 9-6-3; 17. East Boston 10-7-1; 18. PENTUCKET 9-6-3; 19. Hamilton-Wenham 7-5-5
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Sunday, Nov. 3
GAME 1: East Boston at Newburyport, 2 p.m.; GAME 2: Pentucket at Shawsheen, 1 p.m.; GAME 3: Hamilton-Wenham at Bedford, 11 a.m.
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, Nov. 5
GAME 4: Game 1 winner at Stoneham, 2 p.m.; GAME 5: Saugus at Bishop Fenwick, 7 p.m.; GAME 6: Swampscott at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.; GAME 7: Whittier at Northeast, 2 p.m.; GAME 8: Game 2 winner at Lynnfield, 2 p.m.; GAME 9: North Reading at Greater Lawrence, 3 p.m.; GAME 10: Game 3 winner at Austin Prep, 6 p.m.; GAME 11: Wayland at O’Bryant, 2 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Nov. 7
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, Nov. 12
FINALS (TBA)
