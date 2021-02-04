North Shore native and defensive coach Peter Giunta part of huge wins over legendary QB

You can’t stop Tom Brady. You can only hope to contain him.
Nobody knows that or really has done that better — containing the greatest quarterback of all-time — than Peter Giunta and his NFL employers the last two decades.
Giunta, a Salem, Mass. native, has been a defensive coach in the NFL since 1991, including three years as a defensive coordinator with the St. Louis Rams (1998-2000), and is currently a defensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints.
He was a Giants defensive backs coach when the Giants beat the Patriots twice in Super Bowls in 2007 and 2011.
Overall, Giunta’s teams have prepared for Brady 11 times. They’ve won six of them, including those two memorable heart-breakers in February.
Considering Brady’s career record is 266-80, including the playoffs, the successes of Giunta’s teams against Brady is unmatched.
“I’ve been at this a long time and Brady is the smartest I’ve ever seen,” said Giunta, entering his sixth season with the Saints. “He’s just so hard to fool. He recognizes almost everything you throw at him.”
This past season, the Saints faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers three times, easily winning the first two — 34-23 on Sept. 13 and 38-3 on Nov. 8 — before Brady and the Bucs won the more important game, 30-20, in the NFC Divisional round three Sundays ago.
“The first two games we got the ball from them a few times, a must against Brady,” said Giunta. “They didn’t run the ball with much success. We also got a little pressure on him. And, a key always with Brady, is disrupting the timing of his receivers at the line of scrimmage. We did that pretty well the first two times.”
As for the playoff ‘debacle’? Well, you can’t stop Brady every time.
“That was vintage Brady,” said Giunta. “He had more time. They had more success running the ball. It’s tough when those things happen.
“We got five interceptions over those first two games,” said Giunta. “We didn’t take it away in that game. In fact, they took it away from us four times. They did a much better job of protecting the ball.”
Giunta’s best work on Brady were the Super Bowls with the Giants, particularly against the undefeated Patriots in 2007.
That was a perfect storm in which the Giants fulfilled all of the key elements of the defensive game plan.
“We realized you have put pressure on Brady. You have to,” said Giunta. “If he has time, he will find the right receiver. He will find the guy who is single covered. That (Super Bowl) was special for us. We hit him hard all game and we did it most of the time without blitzing.
“They weren’t able to run the ball with much success and Brady threw the ball a lot,” Giunta added. “But you know what? Brady was still Brady and he was able to get that touchdown (to Randy Moss in the fourth quarter). Even when you’ve played great against him, like we did in that game, he still makes plays.”
One thing Giunta said the Saints coaches noticed about Brady is that while his movement in the pocket might not be what it was several years ago, his pocket presence is still elite as is the strength of his arm.
“I have so much respect for Brady, having seen a lot of film on him as well as faced him several times,” said Giunta. “It’s tough to do, but you have to be aggressive against him. I think Steve (Spagnuola), who was our coordinator with the Giants for the first Super Bowl against the Patriots, knows that. He’s also faced Brady once this year. I don’t think he’ll sit back and rush three guys. I expect them to go after him.”
