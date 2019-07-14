LOWELL — Nick Northcut sent a sacrifice fly to center field that drove home Wil Dalton and gave the Lowell Spinners a 3-2 walkoff victory over the Auburn Doubledays Sunday night.
Jecorrah Arnold tied the game in the fifth with a sacrifice fly, and Ricardo Cubillan tied it again by plating Marino Campana with a fielder’s choice in the seventh.
Ryan Fernandez earned the win, working two innings of shutout relief.
The series continues on Monday, with first pitch at 7 p.m.
Homers can’t carry Fisher Cats
HARTFORD, Conn. — Forrest Wall, Kevin Smith and Nash Knight drilled solo home runs, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell 6-3 to the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday.
Top prospect Nate Pearson started for the Fisher Cats and allowed just a solo home run by Scott Burcham in his three innings of work. Pearson walked two and struck out two.
Wall led off the game with a home run — his second homer in two games — to give the Fisher Cats a 1-0 lead. And New Hampshire drilled the other two solo blasts in the top of the fourth. But the Fisher Cats could not hold the lead.
New Hampshire returns to play the Portland Sea Dogs on Monday (7:05 p.m.)
