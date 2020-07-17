WORCESTER — The Council of Presidents of the Northeast-10 Conference voted unanimously on Thursday --to suspend all NE-10-sponsored competition and championships through December 31 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NE-10 said in a statement that it considers the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches, administrators, staff and wider campus communities to be of paramount importance. Despite each institutions' planning over the past few months and the conference's collective efforts to forge a path forward, it has become clear that "we are not able to conduct outside competition at this time in a manner that is consistent with the prioritization of our campus' collective well-being.
"The NE-10 and its member institutions are striving to ensure a meaningful regular season and conference championship experience for its fall sport student-athletes during the spring 2021 semester, as long as a return to competition can be safely executed. Initial plans for spring competition fall sports will be provided at a later date.
"The NE-10 will also endeavor to provide a regular season schedule and/or conference championship experience for its winter sport student-athletes during the spring 2021 semester, with the intention of aligning with appropriate NCAA selection criteria and dates, as long as a return to competition can be safely executed.
"To best support a meaningful but safe student-athlete experience during the fall semester, team activities, practice and training opportunities will be determined and defined by each member institution and shall adhere to NCAA policies and state public health regulations."
Said President Francesco C. Cesareo: "Though disappointing, this decision is in line with many other colleges and universities throughout the nation who have made similar conclusions relative to athletic competition amid the current public health situation, a situation that continues to decline in several states. Understanding the impact of this unanimous decision of the Northeast-10 presidents on student-athletes, we will continue to explore potential options for fall teams to compete in the spring, pending the public health situation at that time."
