BOSTON — The ingredients were there for a road win, but the Merrimack men's hockey team had their three points spoiled by a resurgent Northeastern team that erased a two-goal deficit in the third period and beat the Warriors in overtime last night, 3-2.
"I felt we deserved a better fate," said Merrimack head coach Scott Borek. "That's a team that knows how to win and we're still learning. We need to get better."
The Warriors took control of the game in the opening period. Filip Forsmark scored his first goal of the season at the 8:18 mark when he finished a rebound off Connor Murphy's pad.
Chase Gresock extended the Merrimack lead in the middle of the second period when he scored his second goal of the season. Forsmark assisted on Gresock's goal and Gresock assisted on Forsmark's goal; they each finished with two points.
"We attacked, we took away space," Borek said. "We were getting back in the middle of the rink. They didn't have numbers often."
The momentum shifted in the third period. Northeastern rallied with good possession off a power-play the Huskies were awarded just 37 seconds into the third. They didn't score, but the momentum led to more pressure and Grant Jozefek was awarded a penalty shot for Northeastern just over five minutes into the third period. He converted to cut the deficit to 2-1.
With 3:10 left in the third, freshman Gunnarwolfe Fontaine tied the score on a beautiful shot he tucked under the crossbar.
Tied at the end of regulation, the Warriors played their first 3-on-3 overtime — new rules were instituted in college hockey this season — and Northeastern, which had played two previous 3-on-3 overtime games, controlled possession from the puck drop.
Helped by a power-play, the Huskies outshot Warriors 3-0 in the overtime and Dylan Jackson finished a 2-on-1 with his brother, Ty, off a turnover for the game-winner.
"When you don't have the puck (at 3-on-3) you have to stay inside and you have to make possession plays when you have it," Borek said. "We turned it over and that's the wrong team to do that against. I felt bad for the guy who turned it over because he's a heck of a player. He'll be in that situation again and he'll make a better play."
Merrimack freshman goaltender Zach Borgiel made 35 saves.
"He competed well," Borek said. "He was really good down low. I thought he fought for ice in his crease and he understood what they would try to do on the weak side. My biggest disappointment is that the young man deserved a win tonight."
The Warriors and Huskies close out the home-and-home series today (3 p.m.) at Lawler Arena.
