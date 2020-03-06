HAVERHILL — By most standards, Northern Essex had a terrific season in 2019.
The 26-16 Knights were the runner-up in Region 21 and had a .386 team batting average, which was the top junior college mark in New England. Their best player, pitcher/infielder Spencer Brown, was drafted in the 39th round by the Los Angeles Angels.
But the previous six NECC teams captured regional titles, with five of them going to the Division 3 World Series and the 2016 team finishing as the national runner-up.
So for head coach Jeff Mejia, the season was a bit of a letdown.
“I thought we had a good season and did a lot of good things, but I knew we had to get better on the mound and defensively, and that’s what we set out to do for this year,” said Mejia.
On paper, it looks like the Knights have done just that. The pitching staff, bolstered by impressive freshmen and transfers, looks downright loaded.
Leading the staff will be last year’s ace, lefty Ronald Luke, who was 6-0 with a 3.86 ERA. He will have plenty of backup this year.
Two top freshmen who will be starters are hard-throwing righty Alex Sweeney, a Divison 3 All-Stater for Raymond (N.H.) High, and highly-touted southpaw Billy Stickney from Malden High. Another promising freshman pitcher is Dane LeBert, who last spring helped lead Woburn to its first Middlesex League title since 1978.
Vaughan is back
A lot is also being expected from two local players who did not play last year. Dallas Vaughan is back on the diamond after recovering from Tommy John surgery. As a senior Eagle-Tribune All-Star at Haverhill High in 2018, he was 5-3 with a 0.84 ERA.
“Dallas is back 100%,” said Mejja. “He’s throwing harder than he did in high school and, what’s great, he still has that same great control.”
Levi Burrill returns after taking a year off. As an Amesbury High senior in 2016, he batted .360 and had a 2.40 ERA with 63 K’s.
Mejia is also high on a number of pitchers who will likely be relief specialists — sophomore Hunter Wilichoski, who had a great summer last year, College of St. Rose transfer Tony Cattaneo, freshman Tyler McDonald (40.2 innings, 1.38 ERA for Haverhill last spring) and freshman Ryan Collins from Wilmington.
“This is the deepest staff we’ve ever had and we have had some real good ones,” said Mejia. “You look at what Luke did last year, and Levi and Sweeney are Division 1-caliber pitchers.”
Coach’s son
The rest of the lineup, despite a big turnover, looks nearly as impressive, especially in the outfield, starting with Mejia’s son, Jeff, leading the way in center field.
A transfer from UMass Lowell, “Junior” brings a strong bat, speed and a good arm to the lineup and is the likely leadoff hitter.
Flanking Mejia in the outfield will likely be freshman Logan Burrill in right and classmate Edgar Velasquez of Lowell in left with Haverhill’s Jhosua Jimenez battling for playing time. Like Mejia, Velasquez is also fast and is Lowell High’s all-time hit leader.
Headlining the infield is returning catcher Dylan Duval and first baseman Mike Stellato, who committed to Division 1 Bryant. Stellato, who batted .306 last year in limited time as he recovered from shoulder surgery, had a strong fall.
Three players will share the duties at shortstop and second base. They are freshman Clay Campbell from Goffstown and Division 1 transfers Brennan Chisholm (Central Connecticut) and Jesnel Soto (Dayton).
“All three are very good defensively and are Division 1 caliber,” said Mejia.
Battling for the starting nod at third base transfers John Prentice (New England College) and Jared Coppola (SNHU).
“Compared to last year, we won’t have as much power, but we’ll have more than I originally thought and we’ll hit for average and we have speed,” said Mejia. “And pitching-wise, we’re much deeper and defensively we’ll be much better.”
In other words, despite a stronger mix of teams, the Knights should once again be among the cream of the crop in Region 21.
They open today at home (Haverhill Stadium) with a doubleheader against the University of Connecticut at Avery Point before gearing for their annual southern trip to Florida, where they will play 12 games in seven days.
***************************************
NECC at a glance
Head coach: Jeff Mejia (167-94 in seven years)
2019 record: 26-16
Top returnees: Ronald Luke (pitcher), Dylan Duval (catcher), Mike Stellato (first base)
Top newcomers: Jeff Mejia Jr. (CF), Alex Sweeney (pitcher), Clay Campbell (shortstop)
Season opener: March 7 vs. UConn-Avery Point
Home field: Haverhill Stadium
Florida trip: March 13-20
