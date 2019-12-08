Edinboro University red-shirt senior Fritz Hoehn has never backed down from hard work or a challenge on the mat.
But, over the last year, the former New England champion from North Andover has faced a new challenge — staying healthy. It hasn’t been easy.
In fact, injuries have derailed Hoehn’s main individual goal — to qualify for nationals as a 165-pounder and become an All-American (finishing in top 8 at the NCAA Div. 1 tournament).
A returning starter last year, Hoehn was aiming for a big season as a red-shirt junior. But then he suffered a high ankle sprain that put him out of action for nearly eight weeks. He struggled to an 8-11 record.
Eager to put it all together for his final season, Hoehn reported to fall practice in top condition ... until separating his shoulder in October, forcing him to miss four weeks.
After rest and rehab, Hoehn rejoined the lineup Nov. 23 and promptly broke his hand. He’ll be out another four weeks minimum.
“I don’t know what it is — I’d never really been injured before and now it’s one thing after another,” said Hoehn, who is just 2-1 with two pins. “I was hoping to make the national tournament — that’s been my goal every year. It’s still possible but it’s going to be tougher.”
Thus, Hoehn rests his hand and does all he can to prepare for the end of the season, when he hopes to finally reach his goal before graduating.
Yet, even if he doesn’t reach that goal, the 22-year-old Hoehn has no regrets about spending five years of his life as a Division 1 wrestler in western Pennsylvania a good 8-9 hour drive from North Andover.
“I’m definitely happy I went away to college and wrestled Division 1,” said Hoehn, who has a 43-36 lifetime record at Edinboro. “It’s a lot different here than back home and it was a little hard to adjust when I first came, but I like it now.”
A business major at Edinboro, where he has spent much of his recent summers working at wrestling camps, Hoehn is hardly looking forward to the end of his collegiate career despite all of the work and recent injuries that have gone with it.
“I’m definitely disappointed it’s coming to an end,” said Hoehn. “I know I’ll miss competing, but I’ll always be around wrestling. I want to do some coaching and give back to the sport.”
And, looking back, Hoehn has the following advice for Edinboro recruit Beau Dillon of Salem, N.H.
“I think he’ll be successful if he stays the course,” said Hoehn. “Trust the process because there is a transition to college and you usually don’t have immediate success.”
Backs Coughlin
Fritz Hoehn is a big supporter of Larry Coughlin, who was recently hired as North Andover’s new head wrestling coach.
“I think it’s awesome,” said Hoehn. “He really knows his wrestling, is a good guy and he helped me a lot when I was there. “I think he’ll be successful.”
Ultimate senior season
In his final year at North Andover in 2014-15, Fritz Hoehn enjoyed one of the best senior seasons in area history.
— 56-0 final record, had career record of 195-16
— New England champion at 170 pounds, named tourney Outstanding Wrestler
— Only gave up one reversal all year, gave up no contested points at New England tourney, defeating Newtown, Conn. All-American Anthony Falbo with major decision in finals.
— Demolished Middlesex School’s Nick Agee 16-1 in Prep-Public All-Star meet.
— Named Outstanding Wrestler of the Year by Mass. Chapter of National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.