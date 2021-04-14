Methuen junior Michael Soucy makes no bones about it.
When it comes to favorite sports, lacrosse has always been No. 1 and will likely remain that way.
Yes, he’s a captain for the indoor track team and he’s enjoyed quite an “indoor” season thus far, but he’s unlikely to extend his season outdoors later this spring.
“I like lacrosse too much to give it up,” said Soucy, who has been playing the stick sport since the sixth grade. “I like track a lot, too, but lacrosse is up there at a different level.”
Track coach Kevin Alliette would certainly love to have Soucy compete outdoors, especially the way he’s run of late.
Soucy has twice smashed his personal-best time while winning the 300, most recently with a 36.7, and he’s run a 51.7 anchor leg for the Rangers on a winning 4x400 relay. He’s been one of the team’s most consistent runners throughout the last month.
“He wants to do whatever he can to improve,” said Alliette, who also coaches Soucy in cross country during the fall. “He is an excellent role model for the younger and older kids. He leads the team in practice every day. Having him around is like having another coach present.”
And, while track might not be his favorite sport, Soucy takes it seriously and sets periodic goals for himself as well as long range goals.
“I’d like to set a school record in something this year or next, whether it’s the 300, part of a relay or some other event,” he said.
Moreover, Soucy appreciates the benefits of competing in track in relation to lacrosse. It’s part of the reason why he took up track as a freshman.
“It’s helped me with my speed, getting my endurance up and staying in the best shape I can be,” said Soucy. “(Through track) I’ve learned to push myself more. ... Plus, I think it’s always good to meet new people in other sports.”
Obviously, when Soucy commits to something, he does it 100%, whether it’s in athletics or academics. A member of the National Honor Society, he has a weighted GPA of 4.40. And he does all this while keeping hours working part time at Market Basket.
Thus, while Alliette understandably would love to have Soucy compete in outdoor track, he’s just happy to coach him when he can.
